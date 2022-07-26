CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County Board of Education members have denied allegations made in a federal lawsuit that states they did not prevent a child from being racially bullied at Church Hill Middle School.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville on May 24 by Erika Qualls, the mother of an eighth-grader at CHMS.
The Hawkins County BOE filed its answer to the complaint on July 5.
School Board’s Answers
The BOE denied all allegations that it knew of or condoned any kind of racially motivated bullying. The school board also stated ways that it had tried to address the issue of racial harassment in its schools.
“Furthermore, after concerns and issues were raised, the defendant, through its employees, partnered with STARS of Nashville to attempt to address issues among the students, met with an NAACP representative to obtain information on creating a plan to combat racial biases and implemented other strategies to improve the school climate and culture at Church Hill Middle School (‘CHMS’),” the document states. “The defendant also requested that the Tennessee Department of Education Office for Civil Rights conduct an independent review of the issues, and the defendant’s policies, response, and handling of the issues.”
The school board then began responding to the incidents that allegedly took place on Sept. 8, 2021. The original complaint alleges that on that day, Qualls’ son was called racial terms three times in one day — once in the morning, again at lunch, and a final incident at the end of the day that resulted in a fight.
While the school board members did not confirm or deny the allegations from the incident in the morning, they stated that it did not align with reports from students. Also, they denied the allegations of the lunch incident — in which the complaint states that school staff took no action.
Regarding the fight, the school board response states that the incident was captured on video.
The response states that Qualls’ son was seen calling the other student a special needs slur and states that the other student said he slapped Qualls’ son after he called him an expletive.
“The video of the incident appeared to show [the other student] slapping [Qualls’ son], and then [her son] punching [the other student] and throwing [him] to the ground,” the answer states. “Then, [Qualls’ son] repeatedly punched [the other student] on the ground until stopped by a teacher.”
The original complaint stated that the other student was allowed to leave while Qualls’ son was taken to the office. The school board stated that after school officials were unable to contact the other student’s parents, the student was allowed to go home, but a note was sent home about the fight.
The school board members also said school officials spoke with Qualls’ son first to get his version of events before inviting Qualls to join them. They denied allegations that CHMS Assistant Principal Natasha Bice shifted blame for the bullying onto Qualls’ son.
The original complaint stated that only Qualls’ son was punished for the fight, an allegation that the school denies.
The BOE states in its response that both students received the same punishment.
The school also confirmed that it denied Qualls’ request to see the video footage of the fight.
“The defendant admits [that they did not allow Qualls to view the video] and further asserts that Ms. Qualls was advised that federal law, in order to protect the identity of other students, allowed the school system to advise her of the contents of the video without providing the video or showing her the video,” the response states.
The BOE also responded to allegations about a drawing that was passed around depicting “Monkey Island.”
According to the response, an investigation into the incident, which occurred on March 1, revealed that students distributed a drawing that could be seen as racially derogatory around the cafeteria.
“That incident was captured on video,” the response states. “The video shows the following: another student passed the picture to [Qualls’ son, who] showed it to other students; [Qualls’ son then] folded it into an airplane and threw it to other students. [Qualls’ son] retrieved the airplane [and] then threw it to a different table of girls on his way to get food. The video does not appear to show any emotional reaction [from Qualls’ son], and [he] did not report the incident to a teacher or school official that day.”
Based on the video evidence, the response also denies the allegation that students laughed and mocked the drawing.
Another incident mentioned in the original complaint allegedly took place on March 8 and involved a video that was published on Snapchat captioned “monkey chasing monkey.” The school board responded to this allegation stating that Qualls’ son did not report the incident to staff.
According to the response, Qualls reported the incident to Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson on March 11, but the investigation was delayed because Qualls did not provide the video until more than a month later.
The BOE responded to several other allegations made in the original lawsuit stating that while it did not have enough information to confirm or deny the incidents, Qualls’ son did not report them either.
This included an incident comparing the skin color of African Americans, the “Monkey of the Month Campaign,” a mock slave auction and an incident about a painting of swastikas in the bathroom.
According to the BOE’s response, once school officials were notified, the individuals involved with the mock slave auction, the swastika painting and the “Monkey of the Month Campaign” were disciplined for their actions.
The school board also denied all allegations that it failed to protect Qualls’ son from being racially harassed.
The Times News reached out to Qualls’ representative, who did not respond to the school’s response. Times News staff also reached out to Hixson, who did not provide any additional comments.