ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County commissioners will be asked next week to approve a $9.6 million bond issue for the county school system to pay for an HVAC system replacement at both main high schools.
That same resolution was on the County Commission agenda last month but was withdrawn after receiving only one approving vote at the September Budget Committee meeting.
Last week, commissioners and school board members attended a walk-through at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools with Trane and school officials to look at both schools’ failing HVAC systems.
The HVAC units are at least 27 years old, and “duct board” that was used to build the air ducts at both high schools is 40 years old and is falling apart and leaking. Trane told the Board of Education in August that HVAC systems at both high schools are essentially heating and cooling the attics and crawl spaces above the ceilings.
Trane completed a countywide HVAC study and recommended complete system replacements at both schools.
On Monday, the Budget Committee voted 4-1 to present the $9.6 million bond resolution to the full County Commission, which meets Oct. 26.
The lone nay vote came from Commission Chairman Rick Brewer, who said he would prefer to see the project advertised for bids rather than awarding Trane a no-bid contract. Brewer also said he didn’t appreciate receiving two calls at his home from what he described as “Trane lobbyists.”
Might not need a tax increase after all
One of the biggest stumbling blocks for the project last month was a report from Cumberland Securities bond adviser Chris Bessler that the commission would need to increase property taxes by 5 cents beginning in 2021-22 to cover bond payments for the next 20 years, which will be about $640,000 annually.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told commissioners Monday they could possibly get by with no tax increase to pay for this project, although that will deplete the education debt service fund by 2036. The education debt service fund currently sits at $9 million.
“That (5 cents) was to keep the education debt fund at the same level that it currently is with nothing else changing,” Hixson said. “In order to pay for this project, you could get all the way to around 2036 without raising taxes — assuming everything stays the same — and still take this on.”
Brewer noted that the Budget Committee was told two years ago that if the county borrowed any money before 2030 it would have to raise taxes.
“But you’ve had property tax increases, valuation increases, property tax collection increases, bond rate increases and refunds — you’ve had other things help you out,” Hixson said. “You’re right, if things had stayed the same. But things didn’t stay the same. … You wouldn’t have to do anything with the taxpayers right now and still move forward and pay for this out of the education debt service fund.”
Bessler told the committee that interest rates right now are the lowest they’ve been in 40-50 years.
The BOE was hoping to have the new HVAC systems installed at both high schools next summer. Trane would have to order equipment by February or March to have it ready for installation by the summer of 2021.
Part of a $13.7 million countywide project
The $9.6 million HVAC project is part of an overall $13.7 million energy-efficiency project that the BOE voted to move forward with in August.
Aside from the HVAC at both main high schools, the project entails installation of new energy efficient LED lighting at every county school.
The BOE will receive a $5 million Tennessee Energy Efficient Schools Initiative (EESI) loan at 0.5% interest, which would be repaid using energy savings guaranteed by Trane that the school system would realize when the LED light installation is completed.
Trane guaranteed more than $300,000 in savings annually with the LED lighting, and if the saving falls below that number, Trane will make up the difference to pay off the EESI loan.