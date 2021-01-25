ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday expressing its support for House Bill 48, which would deposit 80% of Tennessee’s new sports gambling revenue toward K-12 public schools.
Specifically, the bill, which was introduced by Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville), would inject new funding into public school facility maintenance, an issue that the Hawkins County BOE is perpetually grappling with.
For example, the BOE is attempting to acquire funding for a badly needed $9.6 million HVAC replacement at both main high schools.
On Thursday night, the BOE approved a $95,435 expenditure to replace HVAC electronic equipment at Church Hill Middle that was damaged by a mysterious power surge.
Hawkins County Commission Chairman Rick Brewer, who addressed the BOE about HB 48 Thursday, noted that in just the first month it was in place, sports betting generated $2.4 million for the state.
Brewer called it a “sin tax.”
“We ran some rough figures and rough estimates, but what that would mean to Hawkins County if this was passed would probably be — at that rate — about $25 per student per year,” Brewer told the BOE. “With 6,000 students (in Hawkins County) — $150,000. We’re expecting it to grow, but we’ve got to get it through the legislature.”
Although it’s not on the agenda for the Jan. 25 Hawkins County Commission meeting, Brewer said he expects to present an out-of-order resolution expressing the commission’s support for HB 48 as well.
HB 48 amends Tennessee Code Annotated 4-51-304 to state: “Eighty percent of the privilege tax collected under this section must be distributed by the corporation to the state treasurer for deposit into an account for the use by public school systems for construction and maintenance of school buildings. … The state treasurer shall distribute the funds received under this subdivision to each public school system based on the number of students enrolled in the system at the end of each school year. The funds distributed under this subdivision are outside of the basic education program (BEP) and do not affect a public school system’s maintenance of effort.”
Brewer asked that every school board member, as well as Director of Schools Matt Hixson, sign the BOE resolution before it is sent to Nashville.
“Hopefully we’ll get all 21 commissioners on board with that,” Brewer said. “This has been a dream of mine for probably about 10 years. When Matt (Hixson) came on board, I had a resolution, and we were going to try to go after some lottery money. That’s going to be a little bit more difficult because we’re going to have to change the Constitution of the state of Tennessee before we do that because when the lottery was passed, everything goes to higher education.”
Brewer added, “I talked to (Rogersville) Rep. Gary Hicks, and he said (HB 48) looked good to him. Call your state representatives and state senators and tell them we need that money. ... This won’t stop in Hawkins County. This is going statewide.”