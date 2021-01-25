ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education praised the district’s newly completed 2021-26 Strategic Plan for its clearly stated goals and easy-to-read format.
The plan, approved unanimously by the BOE on Thursday evening, went online on the Hawkins County Schools website Friday.
Board Chairman Chris Christian said the plan is “clear and concise, and it shoots straight.”
“The layperson can understand it,” Christian added.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the goal was to simplify the plan, and he commended community stakeholder members who participated in the process beginning in January of last year.
“It’s just a reflection of community input: keep it goal-oriented and relative to student success and community goals,” Hixson told the Times News on Friday. “Much more focus on all students rather than just on those attending college.
“That’s why there’s a greater emphasis on tracking work-based learning, internships and job placements as part of our support for students.”
Hixson added, “The praise goes to those from the community and school employees and board members who took the time to drive the process.”
Hawkins County Schools’ mission and vision
The Strategic Plan identifies the Hawkins County Schools’ mission as “Igniting a lifelong passion for learning.”
The Strategic Plan identifies the Hawkins County Schools’ vision as “To positively impact our community by instilling the values of responsibility, integrity and service, ensuring students have the knowledge and skills necessary for meaningful employment, post-secondary education, and productive community involvement.”
Board member Boyd McClure said during Thursday’s meeting, “I think the nature of it is good, especially the mission, vision. I think we need to be to the point. I’ve expressed that to Mr. Hixson, and a good job to all who worked on this.”
Christian said what he likes best about the plan is the section of the 14-page document titled “Goals.”
For example, under “Academic-Elementary” it states “Goal 1: HCS will increase the percentage of students scoring on track or mastered for ELA in grades 3-5. Specific percentages are updated in HCS annual eplan.”
“That was a little wordy, but that’s where the rubber meets the road,” Christian said. “This team has prepared this, and there’s not a whole lot of ifs, ands or buts. We’re going to increase our scores.”
Academic-Elementary SCHOOL goals
HCS will increase the percentage of students scoring on track or mastered for ELA in grades 3-5. Specific percentages are updated in the HCS annual eplan.
HCS will have consistent grade bands across the school district.
Academic-High School goals
HCS will earn a 21 composite ACT score.
HCS will meet or exceed a 93% graduation rate.
HCS graduates will be prepared to enter the workforce, trade school, military or college/university.
“In the past these Strategic Plans could be very drawn out and very hard to interpret to the layperson, meaning me,” Christian said. “This is a good example of the direction I think our system is going. Focusing on academics and challenging ourselves to challenge our students — that’s a goal.”
Academic-CTE goals
Hawkins County Schools will increase the number of CTE concentrators who participate in any approved work-based learning capstone experience by 10% annually (from 36 to 40 in 2020-21, from 40 to 44 in 2021-22).
Hawkins County Schools will increase the number of industry certification attained by CTE concentrators by 15% annually (from 76 to 87 in 2020/21, from 87 to 100 in 2021/22).
Personnel goals
Reduce employee turnover and increase retention of our highest performing teachers.
Provide teachers who score significantly below expectations on individual growth scores with targeted assistance.
Board member Judy Trent said she likes the fact that the plan identifies who is responsible for each goal.
“By doing that, we’re starting at the top and we’re coming down, and we’re going to hold everybody responsible — not just the people down on the grunt line,” Trent said.
The system’s core values identified as:
We will ensure all students grow and succeed through a caring, supportive, challenging and safe environment.
We will ensure all students and staff are well supported and held to rigorous expectations.
We will model a collaborative culture of shared leadership, responsibility, integrity and respect resulting in positive relationships connecting all stakeholders.
We will establish visionary leadership that supports a guaranteed and relevant curriculum, student academic growth and achievement.
We will ensure graduates of HCS will have the tools necessary for success in college, career, vocational training or military service.
We will operate with open communication, transparency and accountability with all stakeholders.
