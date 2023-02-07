HC BOE

The Hawkins County Board of Education discusses a resolution opposing the state’s new law regarding third-grade retention at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times News

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education passed a resolution opposing the state’s new law regarding third-grade retention.

The board discussed the resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.

