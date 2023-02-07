ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education passed a resolution opposing the state’s new law regarding third-grade retention.
The board discussed the resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
The state law, passed in late 2021 but going into effect this year, states that any third-grader who has a score approaching expectations or below expectations on the English/language arts section of the standardized TCAP test will be retained unless they attend summer school or tutoring.
The resolution asks that the General Assembly amend the law and states several reasons the board disapproves.
“The Hawkins County Board of Education believes the retention decisions regarding students should be research-based, informed by multiple data sources, considered at the youngest age possible and include parental input,” stated the resolution.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said if this law remains in effect as written, almost 300 third-grade students in Hawkins County could be affected. He also talked about why it is better to retain in early grades.
“This law has ramifications from this year all the way through their junior year of high school,” Hixson said. “If you consider this, let’s say 250 students that are retained in third grade, some of them by average will turn 18 before their senior year because they’re retained, and at the age of 18, they can legally walk out of our school system. So that’s why retention is very, very serious and is typically done at the kindergarten and first-grade level.”
District 4 board member Hannah Winegar talked about her experience with retention.
“I have been that parent with my son,” Winegar said. “We luckily entered into summer school and got him to where he needed to be, but retention in first grade is very much something we were told that you’re probably gonna have to do, and that was devastating to him and us because he would be in the same grade as his sister, which would have just been demoralizing. So I can imagine these kids are already struggling, and I think about my son and how he works hard, so I can’t imagine what retention would do to their drive.”
The board unanimously approved the resolution, which will be forwarded to the General Assembly.
