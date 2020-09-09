ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted last week to sell its surplus lot near Rogersville Middle School for $90,000, which is less than half of what the BOE advertised as the minimum bid for the property in 2015.
Originally, the BOE sought a minimum bid of $205,000 for the 0.79 acre site at 910 E. Main St. at the intersection of Warrior Street. The property is appraised at $127,500.
In 2018, the price was dropped to $175,000. When there were no offers, the BOE voted in 2019 to advertise the property for $157,500.
During its Sept. 3 meeting, the BOE was presented with an offer of $90,000 from Heiskell Winstead Jr.
Minus the realtor commission and closing fees, the BOE’s take on the offer would be a little over $84,000.
Initially the board countered Winstead’s offer by requiring him to cover the commission and closing fee so that the BOE’s take on the sale would be an even $90,000.
The realtor attending the BOE meeting relayed that offer to Winstead and reported to the board at the end of its Sept. 3 meeting that Winstead had rejected the counter and was sticking with his original offer.
The board then voted 6-1 in favor of Winstead’s original offer.
The only no vote came from board member Judy Trent.
“I really want the property to stay there for the middle school because it’s been parking there forever,” Trent said. “I don’t know what the plans are for the property from whoever wants to buy it, but that’s their parking for ball games.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the board there is a plan to blacktop another section at RMS near the Dumpster to accommodate overflow parking for school events.
“There’s currently eight to nine cars that park there daily from staff and we would be able to relocate those onto our own property very easily,” Hixson added.
Board Chairman Chris Christian said that property, which has been owned by the BOE since 1948, has commercial value due to its location on Main Street and needs to be generating revenue for the county.
“A number of years ago, we went through our entire system to get rid of surplus property,” Christian said. “The thought process behind it was to get this property onto the tax rolls for increased revenue for the county. If someone builds a house on a piece of property, of this being commercial, that’s increased revenue for the county.”
Christian added, “It has been on the market a long time, and I would rather have that property making money for the county than just sitting there.”
In other business Sept. 3 the BOE:
— Unanimously approved a property easement for high speed internet access for the Clinch community with Scott County Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
Hixson told the board, “They need a very small square footage of area very near a telephone pole where they can anchor equipment in, and in turn we give them that right-of-way to access that piece of property when they maintain their equipment, install new equipment, run new lines. It’s on our school property at Clinch that we have no use for or usable space to identify.”
— Elected board officers, with Christian chosen to remain board chairman 7-0.
Vice Chairman Debbie Shedden was re-elected 7-0. She was nominated by Christian, and Tecky Hicks was nominated by Kathy Cradic, although both Cradic and Hicks voted for Shedden.
Hicks was elected chairman pro-tem 7-0.
Shedden was re-elected as the board’s Tennessee legislative representative.