ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted Thursday in favor of Director of Schools Matt Hixson’s recommendation, which calls for a gradual return of students to the classroom beginning next week.
The timeline presented by Hixson begins with students in grades K-8 being split into morning and afternoon groups Sept. 9-18, with each group attending classes for a half-day Monday through Thursday.
Beginning Sept. 14, high school students would return to full days of school Monday through Thursday.
From Sept. 21 until Oct. 9, which is the last day before fall break, all students would attend full days of school Monday through Thursday.
During the break, the Central Office and school administrators will evaluate the situation. Assuming the number of new COVID-19 cases in Hawkins County remains low, beginning Oct. 19 all students would begin attending school during regular hours Monday through Friday.
Up to the beginning of fall break, however, all in-school student activity will be under “yellow phase” COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
“Classes will be socially distanced,” Hixson told the Times News on Wednesday. “We have a large number still on eLearning and are bringing students into school in two shifts, morning and afternoon. Assigned seats, consistent student grouping and mapped movements will all be utilized.”
Daily cleaning of all classrooms and facilities, as well as deep cleaning every Friday, will occur, Hixson noted.
“Getting students back into our classrooms safely has been, and will continue to be, our priority,” Hixson said. “However, we will need to continue to partner with our parents and community to ensure this is done correctly.”
Although Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee has extended the county mask mandate through the end of September, Hixson said there will be no consequences for students who don’t comply. Similarly, there is no police enforcement or penalty for the general public regarding the mask mandate, except in courthouse settings.
With regard to facial masks when schools reopen on Sept. 9, Hixson said the school system is following CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines and recommendations.
“HCS (Hawkins County Schools) is in full compliance with CDC requirements regarding highly recommending staff and student masks and will supply all necessary personal protective equipment needed,” Hixson said. “However, we will honor parent decisions regarding their constitutional rights regarding this decision.”