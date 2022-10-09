WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tennessee U.S. Rep. Dana Harshbarger, R-1st, is inviting First Congressional District students in grades 6-12 to participate in the 2022 Congressional App Challenge.
“This nationwide competition is an opportunity for students to show off their STEM skills by creating an application (also known as an ‘app’) for platforms such as a desktop, tablet, smart phone or other devices,” Harshbarger said in a news release.
“I strongly encourage East Tennessee students at all skill levels to register to participate,” Harshbarger said.
Any programming language, such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby or “block code” is acceptable. A student may only submit one app entry and can register as an individual or as a team of up to four eligible students. An app coded after Nov. 1, 2021, until midnight Nov. 1, 2022, is an eligible entry.
Those in the group may be involved in making only one entry and must live or attend school in the congressional district in which they enter. At least half of the team must live in the same district or attend the same school.
To participate in the challenge, middle school or high school students can choose to work individually or in groups of up to four students. Participants may create and submit their own app for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice.
Students are encouraged to register online before submitting their completed app by midnight Nov. 1, 2022.