2022 Congressional App Challenge
CONTRIBUTED VIA U.S. CONGRESS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tennessee U.S. Rep. Dana Harshbarger, R-1st, is inviting First Congressional District students in grades 6-12 to participate in the 2022 Congressional App Challenge.

“This nationwide competition is an opportunity for students to show off their STEM skills by creating an application (also known as an ‘app’) for platforms such as a desktop, tablet, smart phone or other devices,” Harshbarger said in a news release.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Full details about the contest can be found on Rep. Harshbarger’s website at https://harshbarger.house.gov/services/congressional-

app-challenge or on the Congressional App Challenge website at https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/.