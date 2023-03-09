Left to right, Sullivan Heights Middle School librarian Tammy Sauls and U.S. Rep. Diane Harshbarger, R-1st, show a Bakery Treat display at the Sullivan County school's library. Harshbarger recently delivered books donated to the library by the Library of Congress and toured the facility.
From left, Sullivan Heights Middle School librarian Tammy Sauls, U.S. Rep. Diane Harshbarger, and Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski are all smiles at a popcorn-themed display at the school’s library.
KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County middle school has at least 100 new books, thanks to a donation from the Library of Congress personally delivered by Northeast Tennessee’s member of the U.S. House.
Kingsport resident and U.S. Rep. Diane Harshbarger, R-1st, recently delivered two loads of the donated books to Sullivan Heights Middle School, housed in the former home of Sullivan South High School at the edge of the Kingsport city limits.
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski explained that Harshbarger and the Library of Congress put out a call for schools to request donated books.
“Sullivan Heights Middle School responded and got quite a few books,” Rafalowski said, estimating the number at 100 or more. “Rep. Harshbarger personally delivered the books.”
Rafalowski said the books are on display on a special shelf in the library.
“Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski and Sullivan Heights Middle Librarian Tammy Sauls gave me an impressive tour of the Sullivan Heights Library, including the shelf specially dedicated to donated books from the Library of Congress,” Harshbarger said in a recent Facebook post.
“It’s rewarding to connect East Tennessee students with these books, and it’s a pleasure to meet the educators who help make it possible.”