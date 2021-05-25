BLUFF CITY — Veteran Sullivan County Schools educator Hank Hare has been named the new principal of Bluff City Elementary School, Sullivan County Director of Schools and Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced Tuesday afternoon.
Hare replaces Cathy Nester, who recently was moved to the central office when named as supervisor for elementary curriculum and instruction for the school system.
Hare has worked for the Sullivan County public school system for 27 years. He previously was assistant principal of Mary Hughes K-8 for 18.5 years and started his career in 1994 as a Sullivan East High School biology and physical science teacher. He also was an assistant coach for football, basketball and track at East.
"I am extremely grateful and humbled for this opportunity to become the principal of Bluff City Elementary," Hare said in a school system news release. "The tradition of academic excellence and sense of community at Bluff City Elementary is one that I plan to continue in the future. I look forward to working with the amazing students and staff at Bluff City."