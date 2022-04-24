KINGSPORT — A program called Handle With Care notifies Kingsport City Schools teachers and others in the school when a student has had a traumatic incident known to police or other emergency responders.
The program, new to the school system this academic year and launched by the Kingsport Police Department, is designed to give school officials a heads-up on what could develop into a mental health issue triggered by ACEs (adverse childhood experiences).
Jim Nash, KCS chief student services officer, told the Kingsport Board of Education about the program during its Tuesday work session. He emphasized that the HWC designation is not placed on a student’s permanent record but will remain in a separate file for five years.
Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, in a Friday afternoon interview said that the nature of the incident is not part of the notification process in the program.
“We don’t tell them what the traumatic event was,” Patton said. If the student’s condition after the event warrants help, Patton said, the school system can refer the student, parents or guardians to organizations and places that can provide that assistance.
“West Virginia is where we got it,” Patton said of the program, which began in that state in 2013.
In the Volunteer State, Handle With Care is coordinated statewide by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, although in Kingsport the fire department and other emergency responders are involved, Patton said.
WHAT WARRANTS A REPORT?
Incidents reported through the program by emergency response agencies include crime, violence or abuse, or anything identified as an ACE.
They also could include the arrest of a family member or fellow house occupant, a warrant served on someone in the household or family, a drug or alcohol overdose, a death or suicide, Nash said.
Patton said a house fire or car accident also would be included, as would being an eyewitness to a troubling incident.
“It could be a criminal issue; it could be a medical issue,” Patton said, adding that the notifications Nash gives to principals generally are forwarded to teachers with whom the student interacts and the school resource officer at the facility.
“We talked a lot about being trauma-informed,” Nash told the school board, saying the program can help students with what can quickly become mental health issues.
“It’s just sad that we have to do this,” board member Todd Golden said.
Nash said the HWC notices will stay in a file separate from a student’s academic and disciplinary records. He said that HWC doesn’t necessarily mean the student will be approached by a teacher, school counselor, SRO or other employee who interacts with children. However, it gives those adults notification that something has happened that might lead to the student acting differently at school.
Patton said it is meant to encourage adults to give the student in question a possible short-term “pass” on things like not doing homework on time, not paying attention in class or falling asleep in class.
In some cases, Nash said it may take days or longer for any sign of out-of-the-ordinary behavior to occur, ranging from a student lashing out at others, getting into fights or other disciplinary issues, withdrawing from interaction or having grade problems or truancy.
NOT JUST KINGSPORT
Since the program began in August 2021, Nash said, 34 pre-kindergarten and elementary HWC notifications went out in KCS, compared to 14 for middle school students and 17 for high school students.
However, Patton said the program is not limited to notifications in KCS facilities. In the first half of the school year, he said 73 referrals total included 48 to KCS, while since January 37 referrals included 28 within KCS.
He said referrals during the first half of the school year, from August through December, aside from Kingsport City Schools went to Sullivan County, Hawkins County, Washington County, Johnson City and two private schools.
In some cases, the students live elsewhere but had a potentially adverse experience in Kingsport, or they are city residents but attend school elsewhere, Patton said.
Board of Education President Jim Welch, a retired Robinson Middle School social studies teacher, said the program sounds wonderful and that he wishes it had been in place when he was teaching. He recalled that he once had a student with an ACE who told him directly about the situation.