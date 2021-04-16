KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is Kingsport City Schools 2021 Principal of the Year, and systemwide Nursing Supervisor Vicki Johnston is Supervisor of the Year.
The school system at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting also announced district-level and building-level Teachers of the Year. The district-level winners were Jackilyn Heller for grades pre-kindergarten through 4, Mona Fulkerson for grades 5–8 and Andy Irvin for grades 9–12.
HAMPTON
Hampton is in his 24th year as an educator with Kingsport City Schools, with 10 years in his present position.
Hampton has previously served as a special education teacher, school counselor and assistant principal at D-B. He was the 2019 recipient of the William J. and Lucille H. Field Award for Excellence in Secondary Principalship for the State of Tennessee and was a member of the inaugural Aspire Mastermind Group for Excellence in Rural Education through the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Education.
Hampton holds a bachelor’s degree in special education, a master’s degree in counseling and a doctorate degree in educational leadership, all from East Tennessee State University.
“I am excited for Dr. Hampton on being recognized by his peers for the outstanding work that is going on at Dobyns-Bennett, especially in such a challenging year,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said in a news release. “I am grateful for his meaningful contributions in making D-B and KCS a lighthouse district.”
JOHNSTON
Johnston is the first nursing supervisor for KCS and has been employed in various positions in health care. Johnston has attended the University of Charleston and holds both a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a West Virginia school nurse certification from West Virginia University. In addition, she is a registered nurse from Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in Knoxville.
She has been a Walters State Community College Foundation Board of Trustees member since 2014 and the president of the Tennessee Association of School Nurses since 2019.
“To have the tireless efforts of Vicki Johnston during this past year recognized by her peers could not make me more proud of our team,” Moorhouse said. “Her selection is a testament to their appreciation for the tremendous support she gave to all of our schools.”
“During the past year, Vicki Johnston has done an exemplary job of leading our school nurses and working with our staff and families as we continue to navigate through COVID-19 as a school district,” said Jim Nash, KCS chief student services officer.
“She has served as a tremendous resource for staff and families to address medical concerns and COVID-19 related questions,” Nash said. “Vicki has worked countless hours to address COVID-19 needs while working with our nurses to maintain a high level of care in our clinics across our schools. I am extremely appreciative of her work, expertise, and dedication to our district during these challenging times. I cannot think of a more deserving recipient for the supervisor of the year.”
HELLER
Heller, a fourth-grade math teacher at Jackson Elementary, the pre-k–4 teacher of the year, began her teaching career at Jackson, where she has taught for the past five years. Heller serves as the LEGO Robotics coach, the Math Olympiad coach and is co-chair of the BRAVES Club program at Jackson.
In addition, she tutors students before school and is actively involved in her school’s Emotional Bank Account team. She holds a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University and serves as a math teacher leader for KCS.
“Mrs. Heller is an excellent teacher who uses data to reflect on teaching strategies and student progress,” Jackson Principal Kyle Loudermilk said. “Her determination and desire to support students is evident both in her classroom and in the after-school FIRST LEGO League she leads at Jackson. Mrs. Heller is knowledgeable about the content she teaches and she ensures that students have a true understanding of mathematical concepts, operations, and relations. We are blessed to have Mrs. Heller as a teacher at Jackson.”
FULKERSON
Fulkerson, fifth-grade math teacher at Lincoln Elementary and grades 5–8 teacher of the year, in the past 23 years has taught at Bristol City Schools, Sullivan County Schools and KCS. She coached football and softball at the county’s Holston Valley Middle School and later coached softball and sponsored the Builder’s Club at Robinson Middle School.
She has spent the past 16 years at Lincoln Elementary, teaching third, fourth, and fifth-grade. In addition, she has received distinguished recognition for a STEM Lesson Plan and Presentation as a 2019 SciencElites participant and was invited to address the 2020 panel of participants.
“Mona is an exemplar teacher who without question always puts students first. She builds strong relationships with all of her students and lets each one know that she loves them, they are special, and she believes they can do great things,” Lincoln Principal Suzanne Zahner said. “She is a leader among her peers and frequently works with other math teachers in our school and across the district to discuss instructional strategies and learning tools that will benefit students. We are incredibly proud to have Mona on our staff at Lincoln.”
IRVIN
Irvin, social studies teacher at D-B and district winner for grades 9–12, has been teaching in KCS the past 11 years and is entering his 14th year in education. Irvin began his teaching career at David Crockett High School in Washington County and has since taught in both non-traditional and traditional learning environments. He has taught several English courses and a global affairs class, and currently teaches U.S. history and world history.
Irvin earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Milligan College and holds a doctorate degree in education leadership and policy analysis and administration from East Tennessee State University.
”Dr. Irvin is an incredible asset to Dobyns-Bennett and Kingsport City Schools,” D-B Principal Hampton said. “He is committed to supporting student success and the overall success and well being of Kingsport. His love for our school and community is evident through each and every role he serves. It is a great honor to work side-by-side with Dr. Irvin and the dozens of others who contribute to the lives of our students on a daily basis.”
WHO WERE 2021 INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL WINNING TEACHERS?
Individual school winning teachers for 2021 are:
Grades Pre-K–4: Carrie Morrison, Pre-K, Palmer Center; Beth Ward, 4th grade math, Adams Elementary; Jackilyn Heller, 4th grade math, Jackson Elementary; Brandi Conkin, 4th grade English language arts, Johnson Elementary; Amy Nida, 1st grade, Kennedy Elementary; Marti Harrison, 1st grade, Roosevelt Elementary; and Mary Ellen Smith, Kindergarten, Washington Elementary
Grades 5–8 winners are Darin Trent, 5th grade math, Jefferson Elementary; Mona Fulkerson, 5th Grade Math, Lincoln Elementary; Chris Carr, 7th grade social studies, Sevier Middle; Virginia Marshall, 6th grade science, Sevier Middle; Clint Bingham, 7th grade social studies, Robinson Middle; and Melissa Al-Salim, 6-8th grade literary intervention and Spanish, Robinson Middle
Grades 9–12 winners are Nathan Bailey, career technical education information technology and coding, Dobyns-Bennett High; Jenny Bishop, math, D-B; Amanda Blackburn, Biology 1, D-B; Katie Beth Boggan, Pre-Advanced Placement English/college preparatory English, D-B; Dr. Andy Irvin, social studies, D-B; Bryan Kerns, math, D-B; and Erica Gardner, Algebra 1, D-B EXCEL.