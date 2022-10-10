Gracie McBryant GoFundMe donations exceed $12,000

A moment of silence was observed prior to kickoff Friday night, Oct. 7, at West Ridge High School to honor Gracie McBryant. The 14-year-old West Ridge band member died in a camper fire Saturday morning near Bristol. The band is accepting donations for the family.
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County high school freshman who died in a camper fire surpassed $12,000 as of Monday afternoon.
West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire the morning of Oct. 1 in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family’s residence, according to the GoFundMe post by the school's band boosters. Donations using a credit or debit card can be made through GoFundMe online at https://gofund.me/abaf5fe1 through Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition, the school’s band boosters are accepting donations by check or cash by mail or at the school.
Those donations can be dropped off at the band room office at West Ridge at 380 Lynn Road, Blountville, or be mailed to West Ridge Band Boosters, P.O. Box 5903, Kingsport, TN 37663. Make checks payable to “West Ridge Band Boosters” with “Gracie McBryant” in the memo field.