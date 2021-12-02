KINGSPORT — The new Sevier Middle School in the former Sullivan North High School building might get an additional school color.
Although it is not a done deal, gold highlights and lettering may join the Sevier school colors of white and red, something that would pay homage to North, which had colors of black and gold.
BOARD LOOKS AT RENOVATION PLANS
Dineen West of Kingsport-based Cain Rash West Architects presented the Kingsport Board of Education an update on the Sevier plans at a work session before Tuesday’s voting meeting. The project is to cost $18 million, including COVID-19 relief money, and the architectural contract is for $1 million.
The city bought the former Sullivan County school, which last housed Sullivan North and Sullivan Middle schools, and plans to open it in the fall of 2023 as the new Sevier Middle. That is a year later than originally planned.
West and Zack Shultz, an architect with LS3P who participated in the meeting via phone, gave the board a rundown on the plans, which include a new entrance with a canopy and more secure vestibule.
The canopy is to be red, and some of the exterior walls will be painted white, as will a wall to cover where the soon-to-be demolished pool building attaches to the gym.
“We really wanted to create a wow factor,” West told the five-member board of plans to give the 1980 school new life.
She presented a plan that has pods for the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, as well as flex classrooms and space for future growth.
The history mural painted by Sullivan North High School students in the library is to remain, West, board members and school system officials agreed, although West said at least one brick relief feature will have to be moved to make the auditorium compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
In addition, the career technical part of the building will not be accessible to students because it is becoming a Tennessee Center for Advanced Technology (TCAT) operation, and neither will the data center, to be moved from Dobyns-Bennett High School and become a buffer between the middle school and the TCAT.
GOLD HIGHLIGHTS ON THE WAY?
Board Vice President Julie Byers said the panel earlier this year indicated it would review the colors of Sevier, which the architects have designed as red and white, the colors of Sevier the board voted in July 2018 to keep, along with the Warriors mascot.
“We still need to finalize school colors,” said Byers.
The board won’t be able to vote on the color change until its Jan. 11 meeting because it first must go on an agenda, board President Jim Welch said.
With an eye toward making the goal of bidding out the project by late January, the board informally agreed that gold could be a highlight, such as making the school name letters in gold instead of white on the canopy.
In contrast, Sevier Principal Kelli Seymour took issue with the color change.
“I think it’s important to keep the colors at Sevier,” Seymour said.
Wells responded, “We want to be sensitive to the location where the school is located.”
Board member Melissa Woods said she has no strong feeling one way or the other about the colors but that the board should pay attention to Seymour and others at Sevier.
“I think they feel their school is being taken from them,” Woods said.
BOE member Brandon Fletcher, a North graduate, and Byers said the community around the school and the alumni have a strong connection with North, which opened in the fall of 1980 and closed in May 2021.
“Half of Robinson will be Sevier students. Half of Sevier will be Robinson students,” said Byers, who also has suggested integrating Robinson’s colors into Sevier’s colors, too.
The intermingling of students to which she referred is a planned wholesale redrawing of school attendance boundaries, with Sevier serving the northern part of the city and the overcrowded Robinson the south half.