Girls Rule! Technology Saturday camps scheduled

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State announced registration for its Girls Rule! Technology Saturday Workshops set for January through May 2022.
The workshops are free, and each student may register for multiple sessions. The time of attendance is based on the participant’s grade in school. Workshops are for students in grades 7 through 12.
Students in 7th, 8th, and 9th grades will attend from 9 a.m. to noon. Students in 10th, 11th, and 12th grades will attend from 1 to 4 p.m. There is a limit of 15 participants per session.
The workshop topics and dates
are as follows:
Aviation: Saturday, Jan. 8 — This workshop will focus on aviation maintenance and becoming a pilot. Students will work with sheet metal and wiring. Flight training will be in a full-motion flight simulator.
Welding: Saturday, Feb. 12 — Proper safety procedures and personal protective equipment will be covered before starting activities. Instructors will demonstrate welding joints and step-by-step processes before proceeding to MIG welding and the Oxy-Fuel torch. Participants will complete a project they may take home at the end of the workshop.
Automotive: Saturday, March 5 — This workshop will cover torque, nut and bolt repair and automotive electrical systems/circuitry.
Cyber Security: Saturday, April 9 — This workshop will focus on Cyber Defense. The workshop will overview the Internet of Things and vulnerabilities in Bluetooth, standard software, and websites. After the overview, students will participate in hands-on activities.
Electrical: Saturday, May 1 — Topics include electrical safety, electrical sources and different types of electrical circuits. Participants will work with one-way and three-way switches, circuits, synchronous motors, a Morse code practice set with lights and buzzers, and alternative sources of electricity.
All sessions will be held on the college’s Blountville campus located at 2425 Highway 75 except for the Aviation session, set for Northeast State’s Aviation Technology hangar at 971 South Hangar Road in Blountville.