BLOUNTVILLE — Along with the summer weather this year again come technology camps for some of the region’s young students.
Northeast State Community College has announced registration for its Girls Rule! and Boys Rock! summer technology camps June 13-17.
The camps will be held each day from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be open to boys and girls entering the fifth and sixth grades this fall.
The camp, according to NSCC officials, is a fun, immersive STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) experience. Campers will be introduced to automotive technology, computer science, engineering, electricity, industrial technology, machine tooling, aviation and entertainment technology.
Camp counselors are primarily Technologies Division students and faculty members who provide excellent role models for campers. Guest speakers will include men and women in technology-based careers.
The camp will be held in the college’s $29 million Technical Education Complex, which provides a welcoming setting and a wealth of cutting-edge technology.
“The camp’s goal is to increase participation in technology programs and STEM careers,” said Donna Farrell, the college’s dean of Technologies.
“It’s a great way to introduce young people to career fields such as engineering, computer science, and mathematics.”
The cost for the five-day camp is $190, which includes lunch and snacks.
REGISTRATION LINKS
Parents can sign up their children at:
Girls Rule: https://www.northeaststate.edu/girlsruletechnologycamp/
Boys Rock: https://www.northeaststate.edu/boysrocktechnologycamp/