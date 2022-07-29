August brings exciting times to our city. Another academic school year for Kingsport City Schools. Just being out and about in the city and your neighborhoods, it is easy to see and feel the excitement of a new school year. The thrill of shopping for new notebooks and pencils. The memories of the aroma of the school supplies section at your favorite store. There is always something exciting about starting a new school year. Possibilities are endless, and every student has a new teacher and a brand new report card. A great moment to say, ‘This is the year!’

The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the third-floor BMA Board Room in City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share thoughts and concerns with the commission.

