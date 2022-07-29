August brings exciting times to our city. Another academic school year for Kingsport City Schools. Just being out and about in the city and your neighborhoods, it is easy to see and feel the excitement of a new school year. The thrill of shopping for new notebooks and pencils. The memories of the aroma of the school supplies section at your favorite store. There is always something exciting about starting a new school year. Possibilities are endless, and every student has a new teacher and a brand new report card. A great moment to say, ‘This is the year!’
Our neighborhood schools
Many of our eight elementary schools, two middle schools, Dobyns-Bennett, DB-Excel, and Cora Cox, are neighborhood schools. As neighbors to these schools, we must happily work together for student drop-off and student pickup for the safety of our students walking, riding a bus, or participating in parent or guardian pickup. As community members, we need to accept that at certain times of each school day, there will be heavy traffic, and we need to be patient.
Be prepared, follow the rules
Parents or guardians dropping off their children need to be prepared to say their daily goodbyes and have their children quickly exit the car. Read and plan to follow the directions provided by the school before the start of the year. If extra time getting in and out of the vehicle is needed, consider parking and walking to a drop-off or pickup spot designated by the school to drop off or pick up your student.
By following these rules, drop-off and carpool lines will operate quickly and safely. My daughter attends Abraham Lincoln Elementary and has a new carpool procedure this new school year, and I have studied the new instructions and visited the school to verify. I hope your family will too.
The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the third-floor BMA Board Room in City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share thoughts and concerns with the commission.