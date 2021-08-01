Northeast State Community College received a grant last month from the Gene Haas Foundation to educate a new generation of skilled technical workers.
The foundation awarded $17,500 to Northeast State to assist dual enrollment students pursuing CNC/machining-based training or engineering programs. The grant provides a tremendous help to dual enrollment students preparing to attend classes at Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing Academy on the Kingsport campus.
“We extend our deepest thanks to the Haas Foundation for their giving spirit and commitment to developing students,” said Cindy Necessary, Industry Training & Credentialing coordinator at RCAM. “We are delighted to help our dual enrollment students move forward in their careers.”
The grant funds scholarships to students currently enrolled or planning to enroll in a CNC Technology or CNC Machining program at Northeast State. The Gene Haas Scholarships fund tuition, books, a student’s personal National Institute for Metalworking Skills account, and the cost of individual NIMS credentials. The grant also makes available up to $2,500 of funds for use to support the college’s SkillsUSA chapter to participate in CNC/Manufacturing competitions.The new grant marks the third and largest award made by the Haas Foundation to Northeast State. Pictured (from left) are Dr. Sam Rowell, Mike Buczkowski, Heath McMillian, Dr. Bethany Bullock, Cindy Necessary, Jo Starling, Robin Byrd and Christy Parks.