GATE CITY — Some Scott County students will be transitioning back to remote learning next week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
In a called meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Scott County School Board unanimously voted to move students at Gate City middle and high schools back to remote learning starting on Monday, with a return to onsite learning Nov. 5.
School officials said the temporary change will allow for easier contact tracing of new COVID-19 cases at the schools, while also helping to prevent further spread of the virus.
“We are hopeful that this is a short-term spike within our schools,” said Assistant Superintendent Jason Smith, “and we hope it’s a short-term spike within our county.”
The board heard from eight individuals during the public comment period, all of whom expressed support for in-person learning. Andrew Ketron, one of the parents who spoke during the meeting, said moving students to remote learning still wouldn’t prevent them from getting the virus.
“You can send every kid home in the schools right now; you can send every one of them home,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that we’re preventing anybody from getting it.”
Tiffany Howard, school nurse coordinator, said the county’s COVID-19 threshold is currently four times the level that is considered high. Based on data trends, Howard said the school system could be at risk of running out of staff members, either because of positive cases or the number of people in quarantine.
In August, the board approved a hybrid-style plan, in which students in kindergarten through third grades learned in-person, with fourth through 12th grades learning remotely. At that time, the metric of COVID-19 cases in the county was 13.9 per 100,000. All schools followed that plan until the board’s Sept. 8 meeting, when the metric had lowered to 8.6 per 100,000; the board then voted to return all students to onsite learning.
During the board’s first meeting this month on Oct. 6, the metric had increased slightly to 9.3 per 100,000, and the board took no action to change the learning plan. Since then, though, the metric has increased to 43.1 per 100,000, Smith said.
“When we are seeing some positive results of students, we’re not seeing spread within the schools, so that tells us that children possibly are contracting COVID outside of our schools, but fortunately it’s not seeing as great of spread within our schools, with the exception of this week,” Smith said. “We are starting to see an uptick at Gate City Middle School and Gate City High School.”
Smith said when he first pulled data for the board to review, there were four positive cases at the middle school and one positive case at the high school; because of those positives, there are 37 students in quarantine from the middle school and 53 in quarantine from the high school. Since Thursday afternoon, though, there have been four additional positives at the middle school and one additional positive at the high school, Smith said, with one other suspected positive at the high school awaiting results.
“We have three buses now that we are going to have to contact trace, which could mean a quarantine of those kids,” Smith said. “We have a sports program right now that is in quarantine, and we have our nurses affected right now with this quarantine effort we have.”
During the remote learning period at the two schools, ESL and special needs students would still have access to in-person learning, Smith said. All other schools will remain on the onsite learning plan.
The board also voted to authorize Superintendent John Ferguson to make short-term changes to learning plans at individual schools, if needed, based on health metrics.
“We’ve got to look at the school system as a business. We have to have enough employees there to run the business, and if it gets to the point where we’ve not got enough bus drivers and enough nurses and enough subs, we have to change things,” said board chairman David Templeton. “I know we’re not going to make everybody happy tonight, but I think this is the best thing, and hopefully all these numbers go down.”