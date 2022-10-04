BLOUNTVILLE — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire reached more than $7,000 toward a goal of $10,000 Tuesday evening.
West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family's residence, according to the GoFundMe post.
In addition, the school's band boosters are accepting donations by check or cash by mail or at the school.
"She was a valued clarinet player in the West Ridge Marching Band and was loved by all who knew her. Her band family, all 170 members, are absolutely devastated over the loss of Gracie. The band had performed together the evening before, and never expected to wake up to such heartbreak," band booster Tonya Meehan wrote in a GoFundMe appeal.
Of 120 donations Tuesday afternoon, the largest was $1,000 and the smallest $5, both anonymous.
"Gracie’s parents (Jennifer and Joey McBryant) and her 4 siblings (Jessi, Drew, Sophie and London) are completely broken over this tragedy. Gracie loved her family so very much, as well as her friends, band mates and teachers. She also leaves behind her precious dog (Willow) that she absolutely adored," Meehan wrote.
Lafe Cook, band director at Dobyns-Bennett High School, urged D-B band members, families and boosters who are able to support the fundraising effort for McBryant. She attended Kennedy Elementary and Robinson Middle schools in Kingsport before going to West Ridge her freshman year.
"She was a standout member of the West Ridge Band and touched the lives of all those that knew her. Our hearts go out to the parents, siblings, family and friends that are dealing with this terrible loss. The West Ridge Band Boosters would like to ask our community to keep this family in their thoughts as they embark on this difficult journey," Cook wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. "I hope that D-B Band families that are in a position to help will consider a donation. Bands are families and our closest neighboring program is suffering."
If using cash or check, donations can be dropped off at the band room office at West Ridge at 380 Lynn Road, Blountville, or be mailed to West Ridge Band Boosters, P.O. Box 5903, Kingsport, TN 37663. Make checks payable to “West Ridge Band Boosters” with “Gracie McBryant” in the memo field.
A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Saturday that a 911 call at 5:48 a.m. prompted responders to a camper fire in the Akard community, just west of Blountville. He said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fire but that it appeared to be accidental.
No obituary or funeral information was available Tuesday evening.