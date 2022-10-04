BLOUNTVILLE — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire reached more than $7,000 toward a goal of $10,000 Tuesday evening.

West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family's residence, according to the GoFundMe post.

