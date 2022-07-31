KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools should be looking at school uniforms or a much stricter dress code, according to Board of Education member Julie Byers.
Amid a work session discussion on students dressing in cat costumes, called “furries,” and the separate practice of carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in the current dress code — Byers said it is time to consider school uniforms or something close.
Byers said she’d like to see a newspaper headline say “KCS cracking down on dress code” followed by later consideration of school uniforms, possibly for 2023-24.
BOE members said while it is far too late to mandate uniforms for the upcoming school year, discussions on such a change could happen in the months to come. Vice President Todd Golden said at least exploring the uniform option would be a good idea, and President Melissa Woods said student attire should not impede learning.
Byers said she has a friend in Pennsylvania, where a school system implemented a uniform policy that resulted in increased attendance. She said it wasn’t super strict and would allow, among other things, khaki pants or blue jeans and would not mandate, among other things, the “Catholic school girl” plaid skirts she wore in school.
“The First Amendment Encyclopedia,” presented by the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies at the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University, points out that dress code opponents contend that school uniforms “make it more difficult to identify distressed students, who may reveal symptoms of psychological disorders by wearing unusual clothing.
“They also point out that teachers often waste the first minutes of class trying to determine which of their students who are not in uniform have waivers and which are violating the code.”
Further, the encyclopedia entry on dress codes says that “friction and discipline problems may worsen as rule breakers crowd the principal’s office. Over time, students may simply stop wearing the uniform or uniform-like dress, or they may mock the policy by wearing the uniform in a revealing way.”
Finally, it says: “Scholars have studied the effects of uniforms and dress codes on discipline and academic performance, but their findings have been mixed: Researchers, including sociologist David L. Brunsma at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, have concluded that no relationship exists, that the uniform or dress code is much less important than most other factors, or even that uniforms lower test scores.”
On the other hand, the late Carrie Upshaw, a Kingsport school board member who died in office in December 2020, championed school uniforms for KCS, Golden pointed out during and after the meeting.
Dobyns-Bennett Principal Chris Hampton said some will oppose school uniforms, while others will want them.
“We all desire decency,” Hampton said. “I think it (the idea of school uniforms) would be a welcome experiment.”
Such an experiment of sorts occurred in 2004, when the school system implemented a dress code nearing a school uniform that, among other things, prohibited emblems on shirts bigger than a quarter other than school logo apparel.
In addition, KCS then required shirts to be tucked into pants and a host of other requirements and rules. Hampton said he dealt with the policy as an assistant principal and said it was a major undertaking.
In a May 2009 interview of Earl Lovelace upon his pending retirement as D-B principal after six years, he said a tough time during his tenure came in 2004 when the school adopted a stringent dress code, an issue which he said “had to be dealt with.”
In retrospect, Lovelace said, he would have recommended the school go with uniforms but added that the policy, as amended in subsequent years to become not so stringent, has worked well by putting the attention on students for their education, creativity and achievements, not their dress.
“The main thing is we wanted to see more cotton than skin,” Lovelace said in the 2009 interview.
‘FURRIES’ A TREND IN SCHOOLS?
Cat whiskers, ears and tails are something today’s BOE members said they don’t want to see.
“Furries” are apparently high school students who wear costumes, including ears, whiskers and tails, to appear or identify as cats, school board members said.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson recently said in a Facebook post that dressing as a cat was not allowed in Hawkins County Schools, nor was using a litter box.
In addition, a Reuters Fact Check from July 6, 2022, reported no findings that furries had interfered with school learning.
“I’m done with cats,” Golden said. “It is disruptive to the learning environment.”
He cited the dress code in neighboring Sullivan County Schools that prohibits collars and costumes, tails and ears except for things like spirit week. Member Brandon Fletcher said furries could be other animals including dogs, and Byers mentioned raccoons.
Welch said he believes banning costumes would solve the problem, although he added that well-dressed students can also be disruptive.
Hampton said he was OK with ears or headbands but not a furry tail. He said in no uncertain terms that litter boxes are not provided or allowed in student or any other bathrooms at D-B.
Golden said the “furries” are like “he/him or “they/them” designations. “This is the next pronoun,” Golden said.
Still, Welch said he’d like as generic a description as possible of prohibiting things, recalling the old days limiting boys’ hair length and not allowing girls to wear pants under old school dress codes of the 20th century.
“We will always have children who push boundaries,” Welch said. “If it’s not a day to wear costumes, costumes don’t belong.”