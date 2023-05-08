BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s public schools has some student gold medal winners heading to national competition this summer.
It also has some already nationally recognized majorettes and a student who won a prestigious four-year scholarship and study abroad from East Tennessee State University.
And that’s not mentioning cafeteria employees in six schools that got two perfect 100 health inspection scores this school year.
WEST RIDGE HIGH
In SkillsUSA from West Ridge High School, at the Tennessee competition in Chattanooga, Laura Beth Gibbons and Daisey Ketron and Jessica Wyman won gold or first place in cosmetology for occupational health and safety. They are headed to Atlanta in late June for the national 2023 SkillsUSA competition.
Also from West Ridge, Jackson Moore in Audio Visual Production won first place or gold in photography.
Winning second place or silver from West Ridge in Chapter display category of Residential and Commercial Construction were Tyler Crawford, Eric Haynes and Corbin Hendley.
Also winner silver from West Ridge, this time in Audio Visual production, were Jameson Case and Katrina Stidham in Digital Cinema.
In a different competition, HOSA, Hunter Vermillion won second in Sports Medicine, while Kaylie Joyner won second place in Extemporaneous Writing and three won second in Creative Problem Solving: Emma Johnson, Connor Manning and Peyton Nelson.
Connor said in problem solving, the teams had 30 minutes to prepare an eight-minute presentation and solution to raise awareness for mental health issues, using some data given to them at the competition
SULLIVAN EAST HIGH
From Sullivan East, in Criminal Justice in the Crime Scene Investigation first place or gold medal finishers were Dori Booker, Katlyn Winters and Sunny Beach.
Also finishing first was Donavan Freeman in Criminal Justice in the Extemporaneous Speaking category.
In construction, finishing first or gold in Construction in the Prepared Speech category was Loren Hensley, while Kaden Ward finished first or a gold metal in Technology in the Computer Programming category.
Kaden said he had four hours to complete two projects: encrypting into text a user password and basically creating a PowerSchool-type of program.
Loren and other competitors gave a five- to seven- minute speech using no notes. “It definitely will help me out in the future,” she said.
Finishing second with a silver medal in Criminal Justice Job Skill Demonstration was Alexis Booher.
WEST RIDGE MAJORETTES
The West Ridge High majorettes, who perform with the band at football games and at basketball games, were recognized for wining first at the Tennessee State Championship for line twirling and large team twirling.
The sponsor said some of the students started training with her as early as age 6.
CAFETERIA RECOGNITIONS
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski also recognized six school cafeteria staffs for getting two perfect 100 health inspection scores for the school year: the elementary schools of Central Heights, Indian Springs, Ketron, Rock Springs and Sullivan Elementary and Sullivan Heights Middle.
Some of the staff of Ketron and Sullivan came in person to be recognized, and Rafalowski said no school in the district has less than a 95 health rating.
WEST RIDGE UNIFIED BASKETBALL recognized
The school board also recognized the West Ridge High Unified Sports basketball team for winning its division at the state level in its second year of competition.
As previously reported, the players were a combination of special education and regular education students
Tony Seymour was one of three coaches of the West Ridge team. He recalled that the team didn’t get to compete last year because of something out of the team’s or league’s control.
“All year I got ‘Are we, coach” Are we? Are we? Are we, Are we?’ “ Seymour said.
ROAN SCHOLAR
Finally, Rafalowski recognized West Ridge senior Olivia Nothnagel for being one of 10 Roan Scholars chosen this year at ETSU.
This marked the first year that all chosen from Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and western North Carolina were females, and it marked the second time Olivia had been to a school board meeting.
When her parents and grandparents were asked to stand, school board chairman Randall Jones stood. Later, he said he was her grandfather and recalled her first visit to a board meeting was 11 years ago when he was sworn in as a board member.
“I have to give the school system credit for what she became over those past 11 years,” Jones said near the end of the meeting, recalling she was in second grade when he took office. He is the only board member remaining on the board from that time.
RAFALOWSKI’S final REVIEW COMING
Rafalowski, who is resigning effective June 30 after more than 40 years with the school system and nearly six years as director, will get her final review from the school board before her departure. She is to be replaced July 1 by Director-elect Chuck Carter.
Forms for it were handed out to board members during a work session, and they were instructed to turn them in to the director’s administrative assistant Kristi King.
“Let’s hope it’s a good one,” Jones said near the meeting’s ends. Rafalowski quipped back, “You’ll have to get rid of me if it’s not.”