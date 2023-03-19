KINGSPORT — Sometimes helping an elementary school student become happy and well rounded takes nothing more than a trip to a movie theater, something some local kids recently got to do as COVID-19 wanes.

Or maybe a trip to a Lady Vols basketball game, or maybe a scooter and helmet giveaway.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you