Volunteer High School
HAWKINS COUNTY SCHOOLS/VOLUNTEER HIGH SCHOOL

CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen sprinkler issues during single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend.

Hawkins County Schools logo

The affected schools are Volunteer, Bulls Gap, Church Hill Middle and Cherokee High. To date, the school system head said Volunteer and Bulls Gap are requiring outside remediation work to get rid of water and dampness inside those buildings.

Matt Hixson

Hixson

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.