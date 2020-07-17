KINGSPORT — If you want to attend tonight’s Dobyns-Bennett High School graduation, you must be among a group of no more than eight guests of a graduating senior and wear a mask.
When the Class of 2020 finally gets to graduate in person after May’s commencement ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be with social distancing and other precautions in place.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said that students, families and others attending are to wear face masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Everyone will be asked to wear a mask,” Moorhouse said near the end of Tuesday night’s regular board meeting, the first in-person one since March. “It’s still scheduled for Friday.”
He said seniors are to have their family and friends guest groups at no more than eight and that those groups can sit together but socially distance from others.
The graduation stage will be on the scoreboard end of the football field to provide visibility from throughout the football bleachers, he said.
The class of more than 500 earlier had a virtual graduation of sorts and a handful of students headed into the military had their own ceremony at the school.