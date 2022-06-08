BLOUNTVILLE — The good news is all Sullivan County schools will serve free breakfasts for students during the 2022-23 academic year.
The bad news is that only four elementary schools will serve universal free lunches, although individual students who qualify will receive free or reduced-price lunches.
The other bad news is school lunch prices are increasing.
Those are among things in the nutrition budget approved Monday evening by the Sullivan County Board of Education.
Aside from the general purpose school fund of more than $85.8 million and renovation fund requests for more than $1.6 million being added back to the 2022-23 budget proposals, other budgets the BOE approved were:
• School nutrition at $5,064,229, up slightly from $5,054,179. It is completely self-supporting.
The nutrition budget includes a 10-cent increase in student meal prices. Elementary lunch prices would be $2.50, middle school $2.75 and high school $3, Nutrition Supervisor Amber Anderson told the board during a work session before the meeting.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture basically sets the meal price increases, Anderson said, to make sure school systems cover enough of the cost of student meals.
The free COVID-era meals at all public schools end on June 30, per the federal government. However, Anderson said that the newly added Emmett and Ketron elementary schools will have the Community Eligibility Provision — or universal free meals for all students, joining Bluff City and Sullivan elementary schools.
• Federal projects at $6.3 million, although the amount will change markedly when carryover COVID-19 funding is included later. The current year federal budget was nearly $41 million, and it is all federal money.
• Discovery Academy or tuition supported pre-kindergarten at $240,000, which would reflect all available slots being filled. That is the same as the 2021-22 amount.