KINGSPORT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has again extended the Free Meals for Kids Program until the end of the 2020-21 school year.
This extension allows Kingsport City Schools School Nutrition Services Department (and all other public U.S. schools systems) to serve free breakfast and lunch to all children, 18 and younger. This will ensure children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless if they are in-person or virtual learners.
"We are thrilled that the Free Meals for Kids program has been extended and will continue to allow us to offer free meals to all of Kingsport's children until the end of our school year," KCS School Nutrition Services Supervisor Jennifer Walker said in a news release. "Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak last spring, KCS has been proud to provide this vital service to our community. We are excited to help ensure that all our children will continue to receive healthy meals during this difficult time."
No-cost meals (breakfast and lunch) will be served on all school days to all children 18 years of age or younger until May 19, 2021 (the last day of school for KCS students). "Grab and Go" meals will be provided from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Washington Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Jefferson Elementary for KCS Remote Choice Learning students and non-KCS students. There are no income requirements to participate in this meal program. After May 19th the KCS "Summer Meals for Kids" program begins. Details will be released in May 2021.