KINGSPORT — A fourth Kingsport superintendent hopeful has applied.
And Kingsport Board of Education Vice President Todd Golden said he still thinks it is legal and a good practice for individual board members to interview the three top superintendent candidates one-on-one next month.
However, he said those would be in addition to interviews of the top candidates with the whole board present and that all interviews would be open to the public.
The fourth candidate, Galveston (Texas) Independent School District Superintendent Jerry Gibson, has applied, Golden said. The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 3.
The other three are interim Superintendent Chris Hampton, on-leave Dobyns-Bennett High School principal; Jamie Cole, former superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools in Machipongo, Virginia; and Kelly Linkenhoker, a principal at Radford (Virginia) City Public Schools.
AWAITING ATTORNEY’S OPINION
Pending an opinion by City Attorney Bart Rowlett, Golden said he is confident the one-on-one interviews with possibly different questions being asked are legal. The board is to receive a list of three recommended finalists, along with all qualified applicants, from the Tennessee School Boards Association at a BOE meeting Feb. 13.
“An open door, individual, one-on-one meeting with the press and public is 100% legal,” Golden said Saturday. “No one’s trying to do anything behind the scenes.”
The logistics of having five board members individually interview three candidates plus a full board interview would mean 18 interviews in two days board members are available, Feb. 20 and 21. Backup days are Feb. 27-28, with the plan to offer the position to someone by March 1.
“He (Rowlett) is preparing a statement for us,” BOE President Melissa Woods said Saturday.
“It should be very soon,” Woods said. “We will approve a process on the 13th.”
In at least partial contrast to Golden’s position, TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom has said closed-door individual interviews would not meet the intent of the Tennessee open meetings or Sunshine Law since the board as a “corporate entity” hires the new superintendent, not individual members.
The further defining of the question is if the one-on-one interviews are legal if they are open to the pubic, but Grissom could not be reached for comment Saturday through phone calls, texts or social media.
Golden and Woods, who has said she doesn’t favor individual interviews, also said that not meeting the intent or spirit of a law versus breaking it are two different things. Golden said Grissom “had no business doing that” statement as a consultant and “acted out of the scope of operations making statements to the press.”
Golden provided a screen shot of a Jan. 25 email exchange he had with Grissom, with all board member copied.
In the email exchange, Golden asked Grissom: “Is it legal for a single board member to interview and candidate in a 1 on 1 interview? Simple yes or no will work for me.”
Grissom’s response, in a conversation copied to the whole board, was: “Good morning. Please consult your board attorney. Thanks.”
The board at the work session had asked questions about the one-on-one interviews being closed or open as a matter of discussion, but Golden said there could be no deliberative process in private.
“We just were asking questions,” Golden said.
Grissom also said in a Wednesday phone interview with the Kingsport Times News said the board should ask each candidate the same set of questions, with followups allowed, in interviews.
Golden said much of the work session discussion centered around questions, not statements of fact.
That and having a full board interview are the same advice she gave, and the neighboring Sullivan County school board followed, during Sullivan’s director of schools process. That process will culminate Thursday, Feb. 2 with the planned approval of a two-year contract for Tennessee Department of Education career technical education head Chuck Carter of Morristown.
“I’m not going to be handcuffed. I can’t ask a question of a candidate not scripted?” Golden said.
2017 SUPERINTENDENT INTERVIEWS
The last superintendent, Jeff Moorhouse, was hired in 2017 and started to work in early 2018 following one-on-one interviews that were not public when consultant Wayne Qualls was helping with the search and handled the process.
The Kingsport board during the work session Jan. 24 could not vote on the matter, but it was clearly split 3-2 in favoring of a hybrid system of one-on-one interviews and interviews of each candidate before the whole board.
Golden and members Julie Byers and Jim Welch were in the majority, while President Woods and Brandon Fletcher were in the minority.
Woods and Fletcher, the two newest members of the board, emphasized transparency, but Golden said such interviews in the corporate world are often done with multiple people one at a time.
Golden is the lone board member who was serving when the board voted to negotiate with the now-retired Moorhouse in late 2017. Moorhouse started in early 2018 and retired effective Oct. 31.
The board this time is using the TSBA. The board in 2017-18 used Qualls, who facilitated the search down to the point of the board voting on Moorhouse with no public interviews of any candidate.
Golden said he wasn’t going to “relitigate the past” over when the Kingsport board did have behind-closed-door interviews with candidates in 2017, when he and former board member Eric Hyche were newly appointed to fill vacancies on the board.