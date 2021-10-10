BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school officials honored four schools Tennessee has recognized for educational growth levels, including one that was named a Reward School for overall excellence.
Miller Perry Elementary, where Mike Wilson is principal, won the Reward School designation for the third year in a row.
The designation means the school scored in the top 5% statewide in valued- added and overall academic achievement in standardized testing: the TVAAS (Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System) and the TCAP Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment System.
In addition, Holston Elementary, where Leslie Fleenor is principal; Mary Hughes School, where Randy Gentry is principal; and Rock Springs Elementary, where Alishia Dinsmore is principal, each were honored for reaching a Level 5 in value- added growth.
Director of Schools Evelyln Rafalowski said that is it difficult to reach a Level 5 year after year in value-added scores because that requires consistent increases over past value-added scores.
