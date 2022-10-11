Two Sullivan County teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council.
From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first-grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second-grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council (EAC) for a year.
From Hawkins County, Leah Murray, a K-4 reading interventionist at Surgoinsville Elementary, and Jessica Drinnon, a kindergarten teacher at Mooresburg Elementary, were chosen.
Out of more than 60 applicants statewide, the four are among 28 chosen. The 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council represents 17 K-3 teachers, one director of schools, two library media specialists, three literacy specialists and six additional school district leaders.
WHAT DOES THE COUNCIL DO?
The council helps steer the foundation’s early literacy initiatives, like its K-3 Home Library program, which mailed nearly 1 million books to more than 160,000 rising first- and second-grade students and teachers across Tennessee last summer.
“As a second-grade teacher, I am excited to serve on the Educator Advisory Council to share my genuine love of reading with Tennessee families,” Sybert said.
“My hope is to change children’s mindset from ‘having’ to read to ‘wanting’ to read. My wish is for every child to develop a love for books and to consider reading an enjoyable experience,” Sybert said in a news release. “Placing high-quality, age-appropriate books paired with literacy instructional materials in the homes of young children is the key to making this a reality. Using research-based activities provided by the council will empower families to be actively engaged in their children’s reading, writing and vocabulary skills growth. Their influence will affect motivation, attitude and mindset toward literacy.”
GELF President James Pond said, “Educators are crucial to a child’s journey, inspiring our children’s dreams and shaping their futures. Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation is honored to work with them, listen to them and learn from them to best meet students and families where they are with the resources they need to build lifelong learners. Together, we will work to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee, one program, one family, one child at a time.”
Led by an executive team, the primary responsibility of the EAC is to select the books and curate the literacy resources that students and teachers statewide will be mailed through GELF’s K-3 Home Library program in summer 2023. Through its K-3 Home Library program, GELF collaborates with Scholastic to mail high-quality, age-appropriate books to kindergarten through third-grade students and teachers over the summer to combat learning loss and support student learning in the home.
READING TO LEARN
Third grade reading proficiency is the benchmark where children transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn” and is a key indicator for a child’s future educational success and workforce readiness.
Research shows that two to three months of reading proficiency is lost for students who do not read over the summer, according to a news release.
However, reading four to six books over the summer can stop or even reverse summer slide. Placing books directly into children’s homes combats learning loss, and the presence of a home library increases children’s academic success, vocabulary development, attention span and job attainment.
COUNCIL DISTRIBUTES BOOKS
In summer 2022, GELF’s K-3 Home Library program mailed 970,000 books to the homes of 162,000 rising first- and second-grade students and teachers across Tennessee, marking the expansion of the first statewide roll-out of an at-home book delivery program for K-3 students across the U.S.
In summer 2023, GELF plans to expand this program to serve rising third-grade students statewide and rising kindergarten students in pilot areas of the state, bridging the gap between its birth-5 Book Delivery program in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This expansion will give Tennessee children the opportunity to receive free books from birth to third grade.
The EAC helps direct GELF’s K-3 programming decisions aimed at meeting students and families where they are with the resources they need to strengthen early literacy and combat learning loss statewide.