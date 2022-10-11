Two Sullivan County teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council.

From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first-grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second-grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council (EAC) for a year.

