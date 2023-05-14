From left to right, Dobyns-Bennett High School teacher Shelby Lawhead, chaperone for the 2023 contingent of Dobyns-Bennett High School students attending the Student Congress on Policies in Education, or SCOPE, and D-B seniors who participated: Cardin McVey, Sophia Simpson, Nia Ailshie and William Armentrout.
KINGSPORT — Four Dobyns-Bennett High School seniors recently tackled education policy and experienced what it is like to be a school board member head on.
Kingsport City Schools Board President Melissa Woods and teacher Shelby Lawhead at the Tuesday, May 9, school board meeting recognized the four D-B students who participated in the Student Congress on Policies in Education, or SCOPE, conference this year in Nashville.
The students attending the conference and recognized Tuesday night were Nia Ailshie, William Armentrout, Cardin McVey and Sophia Simpson.
Woods recalled that she did the same as a high schooler at the first ever SCOPE conference 40 years ago, when she was a student at Elizabethton High School.
Armentrout plans to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, while Ailshie is going to Milligan College and friends McVey and Simpson both have appointments to the West Point military academy.
Lawhead, a social studies teacher at D-B, served as chaperone for the SCOPE trip.
Held Tuesday, March 7, the event drew high school students from across the Volunteer State. They gathered at Belmont University to discuss current topics in education. Students explored education issues through mock school board meetings and group discussions, Simpson said.
At the end of the day, participants met as a congress, where each group’s student leader debated one of the day’s topics, which Armentrout explained were different for the freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.
He said he enjoyed and learned from meeting students from across the state, including some from much smaller schools with different perceptions and opinions than him.
McVey said he learned a lot from being chosen a superintendent of schools in his group.
SCOPE events are designed to give students an understanding of how school boards operate. Students expressed their opinions by voting on position statements involving the debated issues.
The conference concluded with delegates electing 2024 SCOPE officers from among the day’s speakers. Next year’s SCOPE president was chosen from the neighboring Sullivan County Schools district: Sullivan East High junior Kylee Collins.
SCOPE is designed to give students a voice where public education issues are concerned and to involve young people in finding solutions to current topics.
This year’s four debate topics were:
1) The board shall have two student representatives who serve in a non-voting role, debated by freshmen.
2) Students shall have the option of substituting club sports for physical education requirements, debated by sophomores.
3) Submitting electronic threats shall be a zero-tolerance offense, debated by juniors.
4) Every student must take a career readiness assessment as part of a local graduation requirement, debated by seniors.
Ailshie said she was a pro-readiness assessment speaker for her group, arguing the assessment was not a score but an assessment of hard and soft skills needed after high school.
“It allows for clarity,” she said in a video of her argument played for the school board, for which she and other speakers had an hour to prepare.
The school board covered the registration fees and travel costs of the four students to the conference.