From left to right, Dobyns-Bennett High School teacher Shelby Lawhead, chaperone for the 2023 contingent of Dobyns-Bennett High School students attending the Student Congress on Policies in Education, or SCOPE, and D-B seniors who participated: Cardin McVey, Sophia Simpson, Nia Ailshie and William Armentrout.

KINGSPORT — Four Dobyns-Bennett High School seniors recently tackled education policy and experienced what it is like to be a school board member head on.

Kingsport City Schools Board President Melissa Woods and teacher Shelby Lawhead at the Tuesday, May 9, school board meeting recognized the four D-B students who participated in the Student Congress on Policies in Education, or SCOPE, conference this year in Nashville.

