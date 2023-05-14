NASHVILLE — The sole finalist for Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson’s next president will have a public forum and interview on May 22.
Heath R. McMillian previously served as executive director of economic and workforce development at Northeast State Community College.
McMillian, TCAT Jackson’s current executive vice president and interim president, was named the sole finalist for the TCAT Jackson presidency by the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) on April 27.
The public forum and interview, the next step in the search process, will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams at 9 a.m. Central time on May 22. The Teams link and instructions to participate are below and are also posted on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-tcat-jackson, along with McMillian’s resume and information about the presidential search.
After the forum, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will gather input from the public and campus community, conduct final interviews and make a recommendation on the appointment to the board, which is scheduled to consider the presidential appointment at its next quarterly meeting June 15-16 at Chattanooga State Community College.
McMillian came to TCAT Jackson in May 2022 as executive vice president to lead development of the Blue Oval City Campus and its programs and curriculum. He has been serving as interim president since October 2022, when former President Jeff Sisk was appointed executive director of the systemwide TBR Center for Workforce Development.
The board in April unanimously approved a finding that exceptional circumstances exist at TCAT Jackson because the college and its president are responsible for establishing the new TCAT Blue Oval City Campus nearby. TCAT Jackson and its new Blue Oval City Campus now under construction will be critical for developing the workforce for Ford, BlueOval SK and their suppliers at the electric vehicle manufacturing complex.
“We all know how important the development of Blue Oval City is to the Greater Jackson region and to the State of Tennessee,” Tydings said in an earlier news release. “Given the exceptional circumstances in establishing the Blue Oval Campus, while at the same time searching for the next president of TCAT Jackson, I believe this qualifies as a rare instance for the board to consider the designation of a sole finalist.
“Heath McMillian is uniquely qualified for this position in that he started as executive vice president of the TCAT Jackson Blue Oval Campus in May 2022 and in October 2022, was asked to serve as interim president. ... Since that time, he has continued to do an exceptional job of overseeing the work with Ford, SK, their suppliers and all the constituencies in the region,” she said. “I believe it is in the best interest of TCAT Jackson, the community it serves, and the system to move forward with Dr. Heath McMillian as your sole finalist for the position.”
The Tennessee Board of Regents governs the College System of Tennessee, the state’s public community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus.