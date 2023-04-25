KINGSPORT — A long-awaited Kingsport City Schools facilities study update went public Monday afternoon, as did a proposal based on KCS making the former Sullivan North High School an elementary school with a capacity of 750 students.
That is in contrast to initial discussions of making the former North, already home to the Tribe Athletic Complex, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology career-technical operation and middle school athletic fields, into the new Sevier Middle School.
In addition, two Lynn Garden elementary schools, Kennedy and Roosevelt, would be merged into one new school. A nearby elementary school, Jackson, also would close.
And the entire school system would be rezoned for elementary and middle schools.
One of the three would become a new and larger home for Cora Cox Academy, which with school nutrition and maintenance would vacate a location in the Midtown area near downtown.
And a new “Middle School- EXCEL,” modeled after D-B EXCEL might open at the former North campus.
Also, city property taxes could increase to help pay for bond issues to fund it all, although no specific increases were discussed.
Some of Jackson would be rezoned to the new elementary at North, but so would parts of other schools systemwide.
Superintendent of Schools Chris Hampton and City Manager Chris McCartt laid out physical building and fiscal spending plans, respectively, Monday for the next five years and next 10 years.
This all came during a two-hour joint work session of the Kingsport Board of Education and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
CAPACITY
Hampton said using a school building at 85% capacity is optimum, but Washington, Johnson and Jefferson elementary schools already exceed 95%, with Jackson Elementary, Robinson Middle and Dobyns-Bennett projected to do so by the 2027-28 school year if changes aren’t made.
Hampton said the study and recommendations took longer than expected because consultant Cooperative Strategies, which bought out the company that did a 2014 facilities study for KCS, didn’t include consideration for 17 ongoing residential housing developments.
For instance, Lincoln would gain an estimated 56 students from new new residential developments, and without rezoning Washington and Jackson each would balloon to 105% capacity, Hampton said, adding that the system overall would have a K-5 capacity use of 93% without changes.
However, Vice Mayor Colette George asked if further limiting tuition and out-of-zone students could avoid some overcrowding at the elementary level. Hampton responded that about 300 are tuition and another 526 zoning exceptions assigned to other city schools.
Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said 308 are tuition students, 125 in K-8 and 183 in 6-12, but school board member Jim Welch said the city gets a lot from tuition students in academics, arts and athletics.
“We’re not kicking anybody out,” BOE Vice President Todd Golden said, to which George added she was just asking a question.
CONDITIONS
Hampton also said the school buildings, which would cost $820 million to replace with new buildings and have $102 million in maintenance deficiencies and capital needs. He said the school system and city can’t afford to spend 2% of the $820 million, or $16 million a year, on maintenance but must keep up facilities.
ADEQUACY
Hampton also said about three-fourths of the Roosevelt classrooms are too small, less than 700 square feet, and almost all Jackson, Kennedy and Lincoln elementary classrooms are too small at less than 700 square feet compared to larger classrooms at the two newest elementary schools, Adams and Washington.
He said between 700 and 900 square feet is questionable but can work, with 900 or more considered adequate.
DOLLARS AND CENTS
In his presentation, McCartt outlined two potential bond issues to help with school funding of $45 million each, one around January or February of 2026 and the other about the same time in 2028. That’s when the Adams bond debt rolls off, but McCartt said that annual amount wouldn’t be enough money to take care of the new Lynn Garden school needs.
The North project would be about $32 million, the new Lynn Garden school about $37 million. McCartt said the city is faced with bond funding for the $21 million Buck Van Huss dome project to shore up a structurally failing 1967 wooden dome, part of $38 million in bonds for fiscal 2023-24.
QUESTIONS, COMMENTS
Alderman James Phillips asked if there was enough room for the TCAT, a new elementary school, the Tribe Athletic Complex and an early childhood learning center at the former North. Hampton said he is confident three of the four could be housed there.
“We’re not kicking out the tuition students, and we’re not kicking out TCAT,” McCartt responded, adding that some TCAT classroom space might move to the Academic Village downtown or other locations.
The TCAT operation serves high school students as well as post-secondary students.
Golden talked about the model that worked at Adams, where the developer of a residential community donated land for the elementary school to the city.
“You build another Adams, you build it and they will come,” Golden said.
The city last year bid on the former Colonial Heights Middle School, which Sullivan County Schools sold by online auction, but lost to the private Lakeway Christian Schools that operates Tri-Cities Christian School.
One future option for that part of the city, the greater Colonial Heights area, would be to build an addition onto Adams Elementary, McCartt said.