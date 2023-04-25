KINGSPORT — A long-awaited Kingsport City Schools facilities study update went public Monday afternoon, as did a proposal based on KCS making the former Sullivan North High School an elementary school with a capacity of 750 students.

That is in contrast to initial discussions of making the former North, already home to the Tribe Athletic Complex, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology career-technical operation and middle school athletic fields, into the new Sevier Middle School.

