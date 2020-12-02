KNOXVILLE — Former Sullivan North High School teacher Michael Upchurch argued his own black mold injury case before the Tennessee Court of Appeals here Wednesday morning.
It’s something he told the three judges he never dreamed he’d do.
Upchurch is suing the Sullivan County Department of Education for $21 million, alleging he has been permanently injured from exposure to toxic black mold, or Stachybotrys chartarum, while he was a career technical education carpentry instructor at North.
Upchurch, representing himself in a process called pro se in the legal profession, had 15 minutes to argue his case before the Eastern Division appellate judge panel, led by Judge John McClarty and also including Judge Thomas Frierson and Judge Kristi Davis. Sullivan County Attorney Dan Street then gave a 15-minute argument, and after that Upchurch had three minutes to rebut.
The session is available on YouTube.
Upchurch is seeking $3 million in compensatory damages and $18 in punitive damages. He is appealing the dismissal of the suit by Circuit Court Judge John McLellan, who ruled that Upchurch has no cause of action because his recourse is limited to worker’s compensation.
“We will review this record,” McClarty said at the end of the session, with a ruling coming in the “due course of time.” The next step would be an appeal request to the Tennessee Supreme Court. Upchurch filed the original lawsuit through Kingsport attorney Kyle Vaughn, and McLellan dismissed it in May 2019.
The suit also names former North Principals Josh Davis and Brent Palmer, former Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and school system Maintenance Supervisor Charlie Hubbard.
“The county did not handle this properly,” Upchurch told the judges during the hearing held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “If there is visible mold, you need to collect samples.”
He said he had Level 1 and Level 2 mold poisoning symptoms but never got to Level 3, which includes blindness, cancer and death. He also said he paid for two tests of physical samples of ceiling tile that detected the black mold and that of two “fake” air tests the county school system had done, one detected black mold.
“If mold shows up on these fraudulent (air) mold tests, it’s really bad,” Upchurch said.
Upchurch maintained that the county school system destroyed evidence by replacing ceiling tile and that he applied for worker’s compensation but that was effort was hampered when the county system withheld seven of 11 pages from a school system-hired environmental firm’s report on the black mold at North.
He said that “fraud was committed against my worker’s comp case” he eventually dropped. “I did not get a fair worker’s comp case,” Upchurch said in his rebuttal.
“The missing pages should be subpoenaed,” Upchurch said. “I need some due process.”
Street, on the other hand, pointed out that the trial court judge dismissed the case for failure to state a legitimate cause of action.
“This case is a worker’s comp case,” Street said.
Upchurch said he is paying medical bills out of pocket for asthma and other things he says were caused by the black mold exposure.
Street said the one exception for such cases, outlined in government tort liability law, is if the defendant overtly intended to injure the employee.
He said that would have required the school board to take a formal vote to harm Upchurch and that even criminal negligence, gross negligence or safety standard violations in past cases, including one involving alleged black mold exposure, are not a basis for the exemption.
“You have to intend to hurt them,” Street said.