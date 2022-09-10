KINGSPORT — Renovations to the gym and surrounding areas at the former Sullivan North High School, to be used for this season’s Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball games instead of the D-B dome, are expected to be done by December.

Kingsport City Schools also announced on Friday that bids on part of that work, including seating and other projects not already approved, are to be opened Sept. 14. The Board of Education voted last month to spend $636,100 on heating and cooling in the North gym and adjoining lobby.

