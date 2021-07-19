By RICK WAGNER and MARINA WATERS
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools won’t use the former Sullivan North High/Middle School building as the new Sevier Middle until the fall of 2023.
However, plans are underway to use part of the building for career technical education instruction well before then, possibly by the end of this calendar year, with high school and adult offerings from a Tennessee technical school.
Officials envision using the building as the new Sevier Middle, as well as for Tennessee College of Applied Technology CTE classes. The construction classes, the first to be offered, would be the first for TCAT and Dobyns-Bennett High School.
WHAT’S THE PLAN?
Superintendent of Schools Jeff Moorhouse, during comments at the end of the July 13 Board of Education meeting, said the plan is for TCAT Elizabethton to start offering instruction at the North building to post-high school as well as high school students.
TCAT Elizabethton Vice President Danny O’Quinn said it would be the first TCAT satellite location offering multiple programs outside Elizabethton, and its first class, construction, is a first for the TCAT Elizabethton.
O’Quinn said classes could begin before year’s end if required approvals from state and federal authorities are granted.
“Building trades will be there first,” O’Quinn said, adding that this will be TCATS’s first building trades offering.
TCAT opened a new campus in 2015 but has renovated the old Elizabethton campus for reuse, housing four programs there. Also, a single program is offered at Johnson County High School as well as at the East Tennessee State University Center in Allandale, the latter where a nursing program is offered.
TCAT CHANGE OF COURSE
TCAT Elizabethton’s original plans were to launch a construction or building trades program in downtown Kingsport, Quinn said, but TCAT officials saw the opportunity for the former North building as the location for construction and other programs.
Dean Blevins, former CTE director for KCS, is president of TCAT ELizabethton. Bo Shadden, who oversees CTE offerings for KCS and before that had the same job for Sullivan County Schools, is also involved in the planning for TCAT at the former North.
“We’re hoping to get the building construction program up in the fall,” O’Quinn said. “We’re going as fast as we can.”
KCS took possession of the former North campus July 1 and soon will begin its conversion to Sevier Middle. The city school system paid $20 million for the campus in 2016 out of its share of proceeds from bonds issued by Sullivan County, but the county continued to operate schools there until May. The new West Ridge High, a merger of Sullivan North, South and Central high schools, is to open Aug. 9.
“They (Sullivan County school officials) left it to us clean and with good bones to get started with our work,” Moorhouse told the school board before giving a thumbnail presentation on TCAT plans for the former North. The school board and Board of Mayor and Aldermen are planning a tour of the facility soon, Moorhouse said.
The next day, July 14, Moorhouse made an expanded presentation about North and the TCAT plans to the NETWORKS — Sullivan Partnership board at its monthly meeting, saying from the high school side the plan is to get CTE students involved in hands-on instruction before the traditional start of their junior year. As for adults, he said TCAT Elizabeton has a waiting list of 3,500.
Before the former North opens as Sevier, Moorhouse said the campus is to house selected CTE offerings. Initially, he said, they will include supply chain management, in cooperation with Eastman Chemical Co., construction, and pipe fitting. Eventually, Moorhouse and O’Quinn said, more CTE programs would be added.
O’Quinn said construction would be the first since it is further along, having received Tennessee Board of Regents approval. Other approvals are required by the Council on Occupational Education, the U.S. Department of Education and Veterans Affairs.
Moorhouse and O’Quinn said the North facility would be a TCAT satellite campus for post-high school students, while during the day it would be a technical middle college serving high school students. Moorhouse said D-B students would be bussed to the site during the day to take the CTE classes.
Moorhouse said it will take time to build the programs there up to a likely maximum of 20 or so students per classroom or learning space.
“It will probably take a while to get this to full capacity,” Moorhouse said.
KCS CHANCE OF COURSE
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Andy True Thursday said that plans to house the KCS maintenance department at the former North have been changed.
That’s because the TCAT program is to take what was to have been maintenance space in the former North building. So KCS maintenance will remain housed near Cora Cox Academy near downtown, True said.