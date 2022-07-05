PINEY FLATS — A veteran Sullivan County teacher has taken a new job she’s dreamed about for years.
She said she was spurred to apply for the position by the April retirement announcement of the person who is the regional representative for the largest teachers association in Tennessee.
Athena Warren, who’s taught 29 years in Sullivan County Schools including 26 years in her native eastern Sullivan County community, said it will be tough leaving Mary Hughes Elementary and resigning as a Sullivan County teacher. However, Warren said last week she was happy to become the Northeast Tennessee UniServ representative and field coordinator for District 1 of the Tennessee Education Association.
TEA’s District 1 is made up of teachers at secondary schools in Bristol, Carter County, Cocke County, Elizabethton, Greene County, Greeneville, Hawkins County, Johnson City, Johnson County, Kingsport, Rogersville, Sullivan County, Unicoi County and Washington County, as well as students studying to become teachers at East Tennessee State University and Northeast State Community College.
WARREN LOOKS FORWARD, BACK
“It’s been hard to leave the little ones. I feel like it’s meant to be. I’ve prayed a lot about it,” Warren said, adding that her husband recently retired from his career as a firefighter for the city of Kingsport. “The biggest responsibility of this is being an advocate for teachers.”
Warren said her work will range from helping member teachers get legal and other assistance as needed to interacting with local schools and school districts. In addition, she said the position also helps support teachers with things such as visits, recognitions and even an occasional delivery of doughnuts or other treats for teachers to local schools. She will work from her home.
“We want to be seen in a positive way,” Warren said, not just as someone to call when an attorney or other legal help is needed in a crisis.
A five-year president of the Sullivan County Education Association, the local affiliate of TEA, Warren has been involved in collaborative conferencing between the county’s teachers and the school system and before that in traditional collective bargaining representing teachers.
She’s also been involved in SCEA communications and other activities for 15 years.
Once she became SCEA president, Warren said she was impressed with the advocacy of former Carter County teacher Harry Farthing, who announced his retirement in April, as well as District 2 UniServ representative Jennifer Gaby.
Farthing could not be reached for comment.
“It (the position) just gives teachers a sense of security knowing help is there,” Warren said.
REFERENCES INCLUDED DIRECTOR of SCHOOLS
One of Warren’s letters of reference, which she called a “wonderful letter of recommendation,” came from Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who has sat across negotiating and collaborative conferencing tables from Warren.
“It is my pleasure and honor to recommend her for the open position of UniServ coordinator/field organizer,” Rafalowski wrote in the letter.
“I have had many years of experience” working with Warren, Rafalowski wrote, adding that in collaborative conferencing Warren was “personable and talented” and helped “lead teams through the different processes for evaluating solutions and walking through steps” to reach a memorandum of understanding.
Warren said she applied for the job and after multiple interviews, including a Zoom interview with 10 or 12 folks including the TEA board. She was notified she got the job on June 27.
WARREN TAUGHT SEVERAL GRADES
Warren began her career teaching first and then second grade, spending three years at Gravely Elementary in Bloomingdale before moving in 1997 to Mary Hughes, then a grades K-8 school. There, she started out teaching third grade.
She also taught kindergarten and sixth grade. Her last assignment was kindergarten, but if Warren had stayed at Mary Hughes, she would have spent her 30th year teaching first grade.
The Sullivan East High School graduate received a master of arts in education from Tusculum College in 1995 and a bachelor of science in elementary education from East Tennessee State University in 1991.