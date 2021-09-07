KINGSPORT — The former Colonial Heights Middle School is drawing at least three potential purchasers even before Sullivan County Schools declares the property surplus.
Blountville-based Tri-Cities Christian Academy, one of three schools in Morristown-based Lakeway Christian Schools, and Kingsport City Schools are expressing preliminary interest in acquiring the building for educational purposes.
In addition, businessman and bail bondsman Allyn Hood wants to use the property for youth sports and a community center/senior center.
The Christian school system might use the Colonial Heightsbuilding as an elementary, while the Kingsport system might use it for an elementary or a middle school, although the city school board president said that would depend on whether the property is large enough.
Asked if his system was considering the site, Lakeway Christian Schools Executive Director Bob Brown said, “We have had no formal discussions with them (Sullivan County officials). We continually are looking at a variety of options.”
Brown said one option is to use the existing Tri-Cities Christian Academy site on state Route 75, near Tri-Cities Airport, to build a new elementary school, leaving a 200,000-square-foot facility to be built near Tri-Cities Crossing off Fordtown Road as a grades 6-12 school.
“The decision to leave the Blountville campus has not been made by any stretch,” Brown said. “We would be very interested in looking at that Colonial Heights property.”
Interim Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the county’s school board hasn’t formally declared the Colonial Heights property surplus.
Board of Education Attorney Pat Hull recently told the school board that title, survey and appraisal work was continuing on the former Colonial Heights and Blountville Middle and Elementary schools.
Michael Laisure, a Piney Flats businessman, has expressed interest in the Blountville campus. He purchased the former Bluff City and Holston Valley middle schools and is turning them into nonprofit centers for youth sports and other operations.
Kingsport Board of Education President Jim Welch, an alumnus of Colonial Heights Middle, said as the city school board works on revamping its strategic plan, the building could be a piece that helps solve a puzzle if growth occurs in that area.
“There’s been informal discussion about it,” Welch said.
“I’m not sure how committed about it that is,” he added. “I would certainly be interested in thinking about that property before anything else is done with it.” He said city education officials would be remiss not to consider the site for some use.
Still, Welch said he would think the Kingsport school system would be interested in using the land for a new building, rather than operating the 1957 building with a leaky roof.
Meanwhile, Hood, asked if his project would be a nonprofit, said no and that he would contribute most of the necessary funds.
“I’m looking at having a youth sports facility and a community center thing too,” Hood said.
The former teacher is a bail bondsman and has various business and real estate interests.