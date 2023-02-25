KINGSPORT — Five Dobyns-Bennett High School students have been named as finalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The program is designed to identify and honor the top high school students in the United States.
Those named as National Merit Scholarship finalists from D-B are Alex Chen, Hannah Estes, Ava Hochstetler, Ria Kothari and Zackary Newman.
Chen is the son of Zhuo Chen and Zhu Xiao; Estes is the daughter of Robert and Michelle Estes; Hochstetler is the daughter of Spencer and Keri Hochstetler; Kothari is the daughter of Sachin and Ushma Kothari; and Newman is the son of Geoffrey and Julie Newman.
These five will compete with the top high school students in the nation for about 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $28 million to be offered in the spring.
High school juniors entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). It served as an initial screening of program entrants.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The designations are made without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.
“Recognizing these five young people as National Merit finalists is my honor,” interim D-B Principal Brain Tate said. “Kingsport could not ask for a better group of students to represent the community in this competition. The hard work and dedication each student has exhibited is to be commended.”
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which information is provided regarding the candidate’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
More than 16,000 students qualified as semifinalists. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to advance to finalist status, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
The winners for 2023 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.
For more information on the National Merit Scholarship Program, contact the D-B Counseling Office at (423) 378-8409 or visit nationalmerit.org.
