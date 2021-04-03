KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will hold its First Annual Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Golf Tournament Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., a shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m. and lunch and awards will be held at 1 p.m.
Texas Roadhouse is the lunch sponsor and snacks will be provided by Palace Vending.
Individual player entry fees are $50 per player or $200 for a team of four.
To enter or donate a prize, visit www.dbhs.k12k.com. For questions or additional details, please email dbalumniboard@k12k.com.
The D-B Alumni Association Hall of Fame was established in 2009 and information regarding all past inductees (photos and biographies) can be found online at D-B Alumni Hall of Fame on dbhs.k12k.com - Alumni, Alumni Association or by clicking here.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association seeks to unite DBHS alumni and to keep them informed of community and school news. Its mission is to support Dobyns-Bennett and to keep our thousands of graduates engaged in those activities. For more information, visit D-B Alumni Association & Reunions on dbhs.k12k.com.