KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School math and fire science teacher Bryan Kerns loves to tell the stories of two former Kingsport City Schools students positively impacted by career technical education.
One is an honors student, Erin Calhoun, who found her niche in fire science and is at Auburn University studying natural resources. She has returned to help Kerns with instruction from time to time.
The other student became a plumber but got his high school diploma because of something called the Pulaski Club, a fire science group that is the only one of its kind in the nation and grew into two CTE classes at D-B.
This marks the third school year for the classes, which have doubled from 20 students in one class to 40 students in two. Kerns quipped the club and classes “blew up” and “took off,” leaving him to work like he was “fighting fire.” (End of gratuitous phrases.)
Kerns said the student who became a plumber was failing his Algebra II class as a senior, as well as English, and was on track to drop out when he turned 18. But when the student saw a poster about the Pulaski Club, he got his grades up because students must have passing grades to be in such organizations.
The club focuses on the “science of wildland fire” and its “role in managing natural resources.” Each year it visits a 900-acre farm in Virginia owned by former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, a physician who allows prescribed burns on the land and TVA burns. The club also helps out in community programs at Bays Mountain.
“Long story short,” 17-year math teacher Kerns said, the student “graduated from Dobyns-Bennett.”
“He walked across the stage in May because of fire,” Kerns said. “I tricked him into graduating.”
WORK-BASED LEARNING IN KCS
Claire Arbaugh, a 25-year-plus teacher with KCS, in February 2018 became work-based learning coordinator for the system. She and Kerns on Feb. 8 gave the Board of Education a work session presentation on CTE in general, including work-based learning (WBL) and Kerns’ fire program in particular.
Arbaugh said WBL options in Kingsport vary from Auto Maintenance Repair I-IV to Fire Prevention and Suppression, as well as dual enrollment programs with Northeast State Community College.
In addition, Kerns said he is working with Morristown-based Walters State Community College on a dual-enrollment program in fire science under a scenario where students would get dual credit for a class Kerns already is teaching and up to 16 hours credit toward a fire science associate’s degree offered at WSCC, one of two such programs in Tennessee.
Also, Kerns is working with Haywood Community College in North Carolina in a forest fire management program, which is planning to give three college credit hours for the Pulaski Club that can transfer to the University of Tennessee forestry management program.
Kerns also said emergency medical technician (EMT) dual enrollment with NSCC in the spring of 2023 is to graduate students with an EMT certificate. Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said the Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton has opened nursing and building construction courses at the former Sullivan North High, the future Sevier Middle School come the fall of 2024.
AREA BUSINESSES JOIN PROGRAM
Arbaugh said D-B is also working on industrial certifications, including a certified logistics associate’s degree and a ServSafe Food Handler this school year for culinary arts students. Other areas include six precision measurement instrumentation, auto service safety and two fire science modules, S190 and S130.
Kerns said D-B is the only high school in the United States that offers fire science modules.
However, WBL and CTE are not just about high school.
Arbaugh said work-based learning is K-12 in KCS, with guest speakers (think firefighters for elementary career days), business and industry tours, interviews, job shadowing, internships, co-ops and registered apprenticeships.
“It is designed to be a win-win experience,” Arbaugh said.
At D-B, juniors and seniors can get hands-on training, as well as networking in a particular business or industry and build a skill set. She said one student recently determined cosmetology was not for her after spending four hours a day doing hair.
Arbaugh quoted the student as saying, “I don’t know but it’s not this” when asked her career plans. “And that’s OK,” Arbaugh said.
OTHER REACTIONS
BOE member Melissa Woods said she knows of one student in auto repair who “loves” his classes and “has really found what he wants to do” for a career.
Board President Jim Welch said the CTE programs, including the fire program at D-B, are “wonderful representatives of what’s special about Kingsport City Schools.” Welch said he also is proud of Kerns and Arbaugh, who were students in his American history class at Robinson Middle School.
Arbaugh said that Bo Shadden, who heads up the CTE program for KCS, was away attending a national CTE directors meeting but is the “visionary behind almost all of this.” Shadden won the Tennessee CTE Trailblazers Award at that meeting.
Moorhouse said that state Rep. Tim Hicks has a bill before the General Assembly that would extend the Tennessee Promise scholarship money down to the pre-college level, allowing it to be spent on certifications earned during high school. The program provides up to two years of free college or TCAT instruction to eligible students using proceeds from the Tennessee Lottery.
Moorhouse said other legislation would allow work-based learning, once limited to one college credit but then expanded to three, to expand to six credits by “learning from the experts in the field.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.