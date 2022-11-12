BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to a lack of high-speed broadband internet access in parts of Sullivan County, another issue is the lack of money for people to afford any internet service.
Taylre Beaty, broadband director for the Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Development, during a Nov. 4 meeting about making Sullivan County broadband friendly, said that federal funding is available to provide eligible Tennessee residents $30 a month toward internet service.
Mark Ireson, a Sullivan County commissioner and a county school board member, said that many internet providers offer various tiers of service based on speed.
While the lower-priced ones don’t necessarily provide the 100-megabytes download and 20-megabytes upload speeds Tennessee is seeking to make available to businesses and residences statewide, Ireson said the federal funds often can cover all or part of slower internet service.
The Affordable Connectivity Program of the U.S. government also can provide eligible households a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet from participating providers if they contributed more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
That program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
Requirements to participate in the program are listed online at fcc.gov/acp.
To qualify, household income must be at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines, or a member of the household must meet at least one of the following criteria:
• Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
• Meet the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program;
• Participate in one of these assistance programs: free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast programs, including those with students at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools; SNAP; Medicaid; Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program (Section 8 vouchers); project-based rental assistance (PBRA)/202/811; public housing; Supplemental Security Income (SSI); WIC (Women, Infants and Children assistance); a veterans pension or survivor benefits; or Lifeline.
Those living on tribal lands also may qualify, as outlined on the website.