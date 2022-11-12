Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development logo
BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to a lack of high-speed broadband internet access in parts of Sullivan County, another issue is the lack of money for people to afford any internet service.

Taylre Beaty

Beaty

Taylre Beaty, broadband director for the Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Development, during a Nov. 4 meeting about making Sullivan County broadband friendly, said that federal funding is available to provide eligible Tennessee residents $30 a month toward internet service.

