KINGSPORT — The federal government is preparing a punishment for public schools that don’t allow transgendered students to participate in athletics under their gender identify — instead of their original birth certificate identity.
However, that soon could — or could not, depending on varying media accounts and interpretations — collide with a 2021 Tennessee law not allowing transgendered males who identify as females to play girls’ sports and a 2022 Tennessee law going into effect on Friday, July 1, that penalizes any school that doesn’t follow the 2021 law.
The penalty for not following the contradictory mandates would be loss of funds, either federal meal funding or state general funding of an unspecified amount.
Kingsport Board of Education member Todd Golden brought up the possible conflict at Tuesday night’s school board work session during discussion of policies pending school board approval.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said he would get more information for the board on the apparent conflict by its July 12 meeting.
ISSUE IS DUALING MANDATES
Golden said the state and federal governments soon may be at odds over the Tennessee laws that prohibits transgendered students from participating in sports as anything other than their official gender.
The board discussed at the work session and is to consider at its July 12 voting meeting a policy that reflects the law, as recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association.
The issue, Golden said of his understanding, is that the federal government through the U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to withhold federal meal funds from school systems that discriminate against transgender students in everything from bathroom use to athletics.
Golden, along with varied media accounts, said that would include pulling meal funding for schools that don’t allow transgender students to use bathrooms and play sports based on the gender with which they identify.
Some federal lawmakers, including Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, have said the penalty is unfair and their concerns could halt a movement to extend free school meals for all public school students another year. The meals have been free for the past two years as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free meals expire Thursday, June 30.
ANOTHER VIEW OF FEDERAL MANDATE
However, Politico reported online June 22 that U.S. Department of Agriculture guidance “is only aimed at programs that receive federal nutrition money, not other aspects of school policy that may affect LGBTQ students,” unlike what other conservative-leaning media outlets indicated.
“A USDA official emphasized that the administration wouldn’t pull funding from a school lunch program just because the state has restrictive laws around sports or bathroom access for transgender kids, nor because a school lacks an LGBTQ policy,” Politico reported. “Rather, individuals could only file complaints if they’ve been discriminated against by the specific school lunch program based on gender identity — for example, if they were denied food because they were transgender.”
TENNESSEE HAS 2 TRANSGENDER LAWS
A Tennessee law from 2021 prohibits transgenders who were born males to play girls’ sports and this year was joined by a law that would withhold an undetermined amount of state funding from a school that doesn’t follow the 2021 law.
The Associated Press reported in April that Tennessee, come Friday, will withhold funding from public schools that allow transgender athletes born males to participate in girls’ sports.
Gov. Bill Lee last year signed a measure mandating that student athletes must prove their sex or gender matches that listed on the student’s “original” birth certificate, according to The Associated Press. If a birth certificate is unavailable, then the parents must provide another form of evidence “indicating the student’s sex at the time of birth,” AP reported on April 25.
This year, the Republican-controlled Legislature decided to add penalties to the 2021 ban. It is in effect although a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality is making its way through the courts, with a trial tentatively set for March 2023.
According to the 2022 law, Tennessee’s Department of Education would withhold a portion of state funds from local school districts that fail to determine a student’s gender for participation in middle or high school sports. The measure does not specify how much money should be withheld by the state.
BIDEN’S EXECUTIVE ORDER LANGUAGE
In contrast, President Joe Biden’s Title IX interpretation, expressed earlier this year by the USDA, directly conflicts with the 2021 and 2022 laws signed by Lee barring transgendered students from participating in sports in a gender other than their birth gender
“Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” Biden’s Jan. 20, 2021, executive order reads.
Kingsport Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the school system has no choice but to abide by state law. Golden said after the meeting that the federal and Tennessee governments, along with other state governments, may end up in a protracted court case or cases over the conflicting federal action and state laws.