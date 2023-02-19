NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) is designating Feb. 20-24 as Finish the FAFSA Week.
The THEC is encouraging all high school seniors and their families to complete the form for FAFSA, which stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, before March 1.
The action will allow students to remain eligible for up to two years of tuition-free college through the Tennessee Promise.
Completing the FAFSA is one of the most important steps in making college affordable, a THEC news release said. Students who complete the FAFSA are also more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree or credential.
Tennessee students are currently lagging behind the FAFSA completion rate from previous years, at just 58%. In 2022, nearly 73% of Tennessee Promise applicants finished the FAFSA by the filing deadline. This means Tennessee families are potentially leaving hundreds of thousands dollars of free financial aid on the table this year by not completing the FAFSA.
THEC recently announced three big goals for 2023 to serve as a momentum-building year, with the first being increasing the college-going rate for the high school class of 2023 to at least 60%.
“Education and training after high school pave the way for students to access the career — and life — they want,” said Dr. Robert Smith, THEC interim executive director. “By completing the FAFSA, students unlock important financial aid that supports their long-term career goals. We encourage every high school senior to complete the FAFSA before the March 1st Tennessee Promise FAFSA deadline.”
THEC and Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation have provided a number of resources for students and schools to support Tennessee’s FAFSA completion efforts online at CollegeforTN.org. Student and parent resources include step-by-step FAFSA-filing instructions and videos. School resources include guides focused on helping high schools strengthen their FAFSA completion numbers.