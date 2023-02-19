FAFSA Week highlights March 1 application deadline
CONTRIBUTED BY THE TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION COMMISSION

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) is designating Feb. 20-24 as Finish the FAFSA Week.

The THEC is encouraging all high school seniors and their families to complete the form for FAFSA, which stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, before March 1.

For more information on THEC and the TN FAFSA Challenge, go online to https://www.collegefortn.org/tn-fafsa-challenge/.

