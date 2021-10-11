BLOUNTVILLE — Nonprofit groups and others who use Sullivan County public school facilities currently don’t have to pay set fees, except for a Motorcycle Safety Foundation training program at Sullivan Heights Middle School.
However, that could change for the 2022-23 school year, while a fee schedule of up to $100 an hour for some facilities could be charged since the county has ceased paying for recreational use of school properties.
School system officials say they recently discovered a longtime $300,000 appropriation to cover recreational use was no longer included in the 2021-22 budget, although it was requested.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the current county budget no longer includes the $300,000 for recreation but has added $300,000 to risk management costs, increasing that line item from $1,474,750 in 2020-21 to $1,774,750 for this school year.
“Several organizations use the school for various purposes and some make donations to the school(s) to help with items needing repairs or replaced,” says a memorandum from Maintenance Supervisor Charlie Hubbard to the board dated Oct. 6 and discussed at an Oct. 7 work session.
“Some organizations such as the YMCA, etc. are considered to be a service for the community and are not charged a fee,” Hubbard wrote. The motorcycle program pays $40 a day because it generates profits, the memo said.
Otherwise, per-hour fees listed in procedures on public use of facilities include $100 for football fields with lights, middle and high school gyms, dining and kitchen areas, practice fields with lights, soccer fields with lights and tennis courts.
The least expensive charges would be $40 an hour for parking lots and classrooms.
At a work session Thursday, Rafalowski presented the board with a copy of the county budget for 2021-22. On page 50, the General Purpose School Fund line for recreation is blank.
“We can’t allow money to disappear in the budget and not account for it,” said board member Michael Hughes, who was chosen by the board as the new vice chairman in the meeting following the work session.
Sullivan County Finance Director Larry Bailey and Mayor Richard Venable could not be reached Friday for comment on whether a new private act recently implemented, putting school finance more under the county’s umbrella, might have prompted the county to end the recreation funds.
Rafalowski said the school system requested the money, which in effect reimbursed the county for use of facilities, for 2021-22.The amount had been $300,000 annually for year and then went up to $1.1 million before dropping again to $300,000.
Rafalowski said the assumption is the $300,000 was shifted from recreation to risk management.
Board Chairman Randall Jones, re-elected chairman at the meeting after the work session, said the school system wants to give plenty of notifications to folks who use the school facilities if the fees are to be charged on a more widespread basis or even increased.
