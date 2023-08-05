KINGSPORT — Public, private and church schools in Kingsport, across the Tri-Cities and Tennessee have a new mandate: Keep exterior school doors locked or secured with an employee gatekeeper, even for after-school events when students are present.
The law changes, part of an overall $230 million school safety and security program that went into effect July 1 at the urging of Gov. Bill Lee, also includes Tennessee grant funding for every school to have a school resource officer or SRO.
The law in part is a response to a March 27 shooting of three children and three adults at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian Church in Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, after which the proposed legislation was enhanced.
The state has made no recent changes to gun laws.
The legislation that passed was first introduced well after the more deadly May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 10 children and two adults were killed in the shooting in which the shooter, a former student, accessed the school through an unlocked door.
KINGSPORT CITY SCHOOLS
Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the entrance doors mandate and state-paid SROs will be the two most visible changes coming from the new law locally and statewide.
“We’ll vote to formally change our security policy Aug. 8,” True said recently of the change Policy 3.204, although the law has been in effect more than a month. “If you have an unlocked door, it must be monitored by an employee of the LEA” or local education agency.
If local law enforcement, which are empowered by the law to do inspections of doors at any time, finds an unlocked or unsecured outside entrance, multiple violations can result in a school system losing 2% to 10% of state funding.
However, True said KCS does not see the law as draconian but rather a way to keep schools safer.
“We are very appreciative of our law enforcement doing that to make sure our schools are safe,” True said. “Our objective is all our are buildings are fully secure.”
True said the school system, through grants received by the Kingsport Police Department, also will have SROs in every Kingsport school with a separate school number paid for by the state. The system already has SROs in all schools from time to time, including part-time ones who served elementary schools.
When police hire the new SROs, KCS will have 12 SROs paid for by Tenn- essee. That covers all schools in KCS, including the Palmer Early Education Center. However, the school system will have to pay for three more existing SROs: the second one at Dobyns-Bennett High School, one at Cora Cox Academy, the alternative school mostly for disciplinary issues, and one at D-B EXCEL, an alternative learning school.
Cora Cox and D-B EXCEL are technically part of D-B and operate under its Tennessee school number.
True also said the system will continue using the Raptor security system that tracks visitors to schools using their drivers licenses once visitors during the school day are buzzed into the building.
Jim Nash, KCS chief students services officer, said that the locked or secured door requirement is essential for safety at all schools, including Dobyns-Bennett High, which has 262 exterior doors.
SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS
Neighboring Sullivan County Schools uses the same Raptor system, and new Director Chuck Carter, who took the helm July 1, like True said the new law is welcomed and a way to keep schools safer.
“You can have them unlocked if you have a gatekeeper,” Carter said. “It’s just all connected to school safety.”
He said exterior doors unlocked must have an employee of the school system, even for after-school and weekend school system or school-related activities such as athletic or band practice sessions or school dances and other social events.
In the past, he said some systems would use students as greeters or door keepers, but he said that is no longer allowed as the sole guardians of exterior doors.
“This puts the responsibility back where it needs to be, with adults,” Carter said.
Likewise, Sullivan County Schools will have Tennessee-funded SROs in each of its schools through grants received by the Sheriff’s Office.
HAWKINS COUNTY SCHOOLS
Hawkins County Schools also will have state grant-funded SROs in all schools, but, according to Director of Schools Matt Hixon, already has been securing exterior doors like the new law requires and uses the Raptor system, too.
“We have been doing this (locking or securing doors) for the past two years,” Hixon said in an email interview.
“We have also replaced all interior and exterior doors at both comprehensive high schools, due to age and ongoing general issues with rust. All staff are to use identified entrances. These entrances are accessed by electronic employee badges. All students will enter our schools via identified and supervised entrances and exit points.
“All visitors must request access to our offices via cameras and electronically controlled entrances,” Hixon said. “ Once inside the building, all visitors are required to check into our Raptor security software, ensuring they are safe to remain on campus and/or interact with staff for the identified purpose of their visit. We have also asked staff to check doors as they walk around campus during each day.”
As for SROs, Hixon said they will continue to be front and center for school safety and security.
“We submitted the SRO grant, in coordination with the Hawkins Sheriff’s Department,” Hixon said.
“We have always had a great working relationship with our sheriff’s department as well as with our local city police departments. Prior to this grant, we prioritized and maintained SROs at every school site, the only exceptions were during low recruitment times, where we had to double-up several adjacent school sites.
“However, with this grant money now covering the cost that was shared between HCS and HCSD, we will be able to maintain this safety priority, without the huge financial burden to either entity,” Hixon said. “I want to thank the Sheriff’s Department for their ongoing support of our schools, especially when they were facing low recruitment and retention numbers over the past three years. Their dedication to provide deputies even in the lean times, has been critical in keeping our school sites secured.”
”Our lead SRO, Sgt. Renee Larkin, has been a huge asset in facilitating coverage for our schools, communicating concerns, facilitating meaningful and consistent drills, and working as a liaison between the two entities.”