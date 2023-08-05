KINGSPORT — Public, private and church schools in Kingsport, across the Tri-Cities and Tennessee have a new mandate: Keep exterior school doors locked or secured with an employee gatekeeper, even for after-school events when students are present.

The law changes, part of an overall $230 million school safety and security program that went into effect July 1 at the urging of Gov. Bill Lee, also includes Tennessee grant funding for every school to have a school resource officer or SRO.

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you