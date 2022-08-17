KINGSPORT — As students head off to college this month, the Houston-based National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) has announced it awarded Kingsport resident Madison Vanderlind a $3,000 scholarship.

The group is an advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community.  

