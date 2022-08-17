KINGSPORT — As students head off to college this month, the Houston-based National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) has announced it awarded Kingsport resident Madison Vanderlind a $3,000 scholarship.
The group is an advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community.
The award to the senior at East Tennessee State University's Clemmer College of Education is part of the organization’s NASE Dependent Scholarship program.
Vanderlind and her parents live in Kingsport. She graduated from high school from University School on the ETSU campus, where ETSU operates the school that is technically part of Washington County Schools.
“As we continue to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, small businesses, like Madison’s family, all face tight budgets and bottom lines that usually don’t include the rising cost of higher education for dependent children,” said John Hearrell, NASE’s Vice President of Membership and Affiliate Programs.
“The NASE Dependent Scholarship is a recognition America’s small business community shouldn’t be penalized for being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic economic situation — or have to decide between investing in a new piece of equipment to grow their business or paying the steep cost of their kid’s tuition," he said.
"We are proud of the work our small business and self-employed members are doing every day to grow our nation’s economy while supporting their families — particularly in a post-pandemic small business environment. We congratulate Madison on this award and look forward to following her college studies.”
NASE awarded Vanderlind the scholarship to help defray the costs of attending Clemmer at ETSU, where she majors in Education.
The NASE Dependent Scholarship Program is scholarship awarded to dependents of NASE members to help ease the financial burden of tuition and other costs associated with attending college. She is among five winners chosen for the $3,000 scholarships.
This program is open to legal dependents, aged 16-24, of NASE members. To apply, students need to be high school students or college undergraduates planning to enroll in college for the upcoming fall semester.
Consideration is based on leadership abilities, academic performance, teacher recommendations, career and educational background, school and community participation and financial need.
