KINGSPORT — Veterans are getting some help with entrepreneurship in Kingsport next year, thanks to a new program affiliated with East Tennessee State University.
ETSU’s College of Business and Technology and the ETSU Research Corporation are partnering with Kingsport’s Academic Village to bring the Start-up Training Resources Inspiring Veteran Entrepreneurship (STRIVE) program to the Model City in the spring of 2022.
The program is offered to all veterans who are ready to start or grow their business.
“We are excited to announce STRIVE is now accepting applications for our 2022 program,” William H. Heise, STRIVE program director, said in a news release. “This will be the third year that the program has been offered to local veterans and our first year to bring the program to Kingsport.”
The program is an eight-week course, starting in March 2022, and is designed to assist veterans through all stages of their business plan. Whether they have an idea, a business in the early stages or an established business looking to grow, everyone will benefit from this training course.
“Kingsport is seeing remarkable growth across the city and especially in our entrepreneurial and innovation sector,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said. “ETSU has long been a tremendous partner for the city of Kingsport, and we are excited for their leadership in helping enhance our veteran-owned business community through STRIVE.”
ETSU is the second institution in the country selected to host a STRIVE program through a partnership with Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF).
IVMF has trained more than 70,000 veteran entrepreneurs by leveraging the skills, resources and infrastructure of higher education institutions.
STRIVE is supported by Sync Space Entrepreneur Center, BoxDrop and the ETSU Research Corporation and TSBDC.
Applications for STRIVE are open now for the spring 2022 cohort. The program will be held in-person at the Kingsport Higher Education Center, and a virtual attendance option will also be available.
