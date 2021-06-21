East Tennessee State University officials urge both current and incoming students to make sure their financial aid is ready for the fall semester.
“There is so much excitement that comes with the start of a new academic year,” said Catherine Morgan, director of Financial Aid and Scholarships at ETSU. “Ahead of this exciting time, why not eliminate what stress you can by making sure your financial aid is ready to go?”
Students should take the following three steps if they have not already done so:
- File the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before July 1 using ETSU School Code 003487.
- Complete verification (a process to confirm that the information entered on the FAFSA is correct) if selected to do so.
- Satisfy any requirements listed on GoldLink. For instructions, see the department’s GoldLink guide at etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships/goldlink_guide.php.
Beyond limiting stress, there are financial reasons to take these steps, Morgan said.
“For students planning to attend in the fall, filing a FAFSA after July 1 could result in a delay of the receipt of your financial aid, and it could be necessary for you to pay your fees, tuition and other expenses without financial aid by the fee payment due date,” she said. “That is the last thing we want to see.”
Students who have their financial aid ready for fall by June 30 are eligible for a range of giveaways. Students may check out the department’s Facebook (etsufinaid), Instagram (etsufinaid) or Twitter (ETSU_FinAid) pages for details.
For free assistance submitting the FAFSA, students living in the Tennessee counties of Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi or Washington have access to the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC). New EOC participants must complete a short application, which may be found at etsu.edu/academicaffairs/trio/eoc. Students may also call the EOC at 423-392-8041.
Financial Aid and Scholarships also offers a 24/7 “chatbot” service named Bucky, as well as Financial Aid TV. In addition, ETSU provides students a personal financial aid counselor. These resources and more are available at etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships.
