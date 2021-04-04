JOHNSON CITY — Rural high school students already eyeing a career in medicine can get an early glimpse into the field by attending the Rural High School Medical Camp hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.
The camp is geared toward rising juniors and seniors or recent graduates of high schools in rural areas who want to pursue a career in medicine or any other health-related field.
The single-day camp will be offered on both June 8 and 15. The event will include information about the various health sciences fields for which there are programs at ETSU, hands-on lectures, and a short tour of the main campus.
The camp is free thanks to the sponsorship of ETSU, the Quillen College of Medicine and Tennessee Workforce Development.
Campers will receive a free T-shirt, and lunch will be provided in the dining hall of the newly renovated D.P. Culp Student Center.
To apply, visit bit.ly/2PIVauB. Space is limited to 30 attendees. The deadline for applications is April 19.
For more information, contact Skylar Moore, rural programs coordinator for the Quillen College of Medicine, at (423) 439-6719 or via email at mooresd1@etsu.edu.